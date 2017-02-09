Paris Jackson Shows Off Nipple Rings

Paris Jackson’s nipple piercings were on display during her day out. The blonde beauty was seen out and about wearing a brown top that outlined the rings and purple tie-dye pants accessorized with a huge peace sign necklace.

The starlet looked pretty calm and collected despite claims that she had ended things with her boyfriend Michael Snoddy.

The two started dating in 2016 and have been sharing their love for each other all over their social media pages. Michael a heavy metal drummer and Paris would go on vacations together and show public displays of affection. The former couple went on a trip to Paris recently which may have led to the end of their relationship as the two stopped sharing pictures of each other on their Instagram and Paris deleted their more recent pictures.

I ❤️ Paris! #understatement A photo posted by Michael Snoddy (@michaelsnoddy) on Jan 17, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

The break-up

According to Radaronline‘s source, the relationship was headed towards disaster despite their relationship coming off as nothing but a fairytale. Although there are others who believe that they may have not split or that they may reunite once more.

The relationship that lasted about a year apparently ended, after the Street Drum Corps drummer felt that he could apparently treat Paris however, he felt and get away with it.

Late Michael Jackson’s daughter who was recently on the cover of Rolling Stones magazine had talked about how she had cherished her free time with her boyfriend. The two would share different parts of their lives together with Michael even showing his version of relationship goals.

A different reason as to why they broke up was shared to US that the star might have ended the relationship to focus on her career.

Is Paris focusing on herself?

King of Pop’s daughter Paris, is expected to star in the series Star a new show by Lee Daniels. Her character shall be a young stylish social media guru. She is set to appear in one episode. The future starlet has also appeared on Paris Fashion Week debuting at the Givenchy Fall/Winter runway show.

She also modeled her first Chanel campaign while in Paris. She wore bold red lipstick and a stunning pussy bow blouse and a pencil skirt her hair was styled in a way that would remind you of Madonna flagged by two army men.

J'aime les français, ils sont très amusants pour passer du temps avec. A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Her older brother, Prince Michael revealed to Rolling Stones that his sister was very similar to their father. “Basically, as a person, she is who my dad is. The only thing that’s different would be her age and her gender.” Paris is similar to Michael, he adds, “in all of her strengths, and almost all of her weaknesses as well. She’s very passionate. She is very emotional to the point where she can let emotion cloud her judgment.”

She had indeed revealed during an interview with Ellen on the Ellen DeGeneres show that she wanted to be just like her father. She said that she knew that her father could sing but after seeing her father in the movie Moonwalker she said that she wanted to be just like him and he would give her little scenarios such as crying.

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

IRS is collecting

Paris may have other things to think about aside from her career and her relationship. The Michael Jackson Trust, which is apparently worth more than $1 billion and is given to the children in different stages, may soon be shaken.

It’s reported that the IRS is owed unpaid taxes and they are ready to prove that there are penalties and back taxes owed to them. Its set to prove in U.S. Tax Court that $702 million of the said inheritance.

According to the IRS, they believe that the estate should value at more than it is currently valued at however the estate itself claims that the estate lost value due to late Michael’s image.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]