Latest Rumors: WWE ‘Raw’ Axing Mick Foley, Paige Heading To ‘WrestleMania 33?’

WWE Raw General Manager Mick Foley has been one of wrestling’s most popular characters for 30-years. Foley’s success on the WWE, WWF, and WCW wrestling circuits made him a WWE legend, and the WWE universe adore him. Fans were delighted when Stephanie McMahon announced that Foley was to be the General Manager for the Raw brand last year, but things have not worked out as fans had hoped. Monday Night Raw has suffered a slump in popularity, as both fans and commentators have criticized stale storylines.

During the week between Christmas and New Year, WWE SmackDown Live drew better ratings than Raw for the first time. Many would argue that Mick Foley is not to blame for Raw’s slump, but it seems that Foley may be about to pay the price for that slump.

Sports Keeda argue that Foley’s tenure as the General Manager for the Raw brand has been undermined by Stephanie McMahon, and by an unimaginative and “jaded creative team.”

“Mick Foley was a popular choice as Raw General Manager when the brand split returned to WWE in mid-2016, but his tenure in charge of the flagship show has been hit-and-miss, to say the least. Foley has often cut a lost figure, belittled by Stephanie McMahon whilst giving a number of poorly-placed speeches and promos.” “The influence of the McMahon family is more keenly felt on Raw than it is on SmackDown Live, and this has hurt Foley’s running of the show.”

There is little doubt that Mick Foley is in a vulnerable position as the General Manager for the Raw brand. In December, Foley took to Facebook to talk about his need for a hip replacement. Foley revealed that he doesn’t have a contract, and that the WWE doesn’t even provide him with medical insurance. Basically, the WWE can axe Foley at any time, and according to Cageside Seats Foley won’t last beyond WrestleMania 33.

Is WWE Superstar Paige Headed To ‘WrestleMania 33?’

British WWE superstar Paige has been one of the key players in the WWE’s “women’s revolution.” Paige, together with stars like Charlotte and Nikki Bella have had a huge role to play in the development of women’s professional wrestling. As recently reported in the Inquisitr, Sasha Banks hailed the progress made by the WWE’s female competitors.

“It’s not about looks, it’s about skills, and what we bring to the table every week. We’re trying to outdo the guys and make it so people don’t say, ‘That was a good women’s match’, but instead say, ‘That was a good match, period.'”

Paige played a substantial part in that development before falling foul of the WWE’s wellness policy. There have been claims that Paige had been using banned substances, and she was banned from competing in WWE twice. Paige has also been sidelined by a neck injury. Despite those violations, Bleeding Cool claim that Paige is still in good standing with WWE, and her return is not far away.

They report that Paige’s boyfriend, Alberto Del Rio, says that Paige is back in training and will return to the ring in April. That could well mean that Paige will be fit enough to compete at WrestleMania 33. This year’s WrestleMania takes place in Orlando, Florida on April 2, and as fans know the WrestleMania event is often used to showcase returning and veteran talent.

There are plenty of rumors surrounding the WrestleMania 33 lineup, and the year’s biggest WWE event would be the perfect opportunity to reintroduce stars like Paige and Finn Balor to the WWE universe.

Of course, rumors are just rumors, but WWE have announced that The Rock will be an Executive Producer on a movie about Paige and her wrestling family. That would seem to indicate that WWE and Paige are on good terms. Obviously, we will have to wait to see if Paige will appear at WrestleMania 33, and whether Mick Foley will still be a key player on Monday Night Raw after the event.

