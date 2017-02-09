The Weeknd Allegedly Feels Selena Gomez Is Moving Too Quickly

One of the most talked about couples in the music industry right now is that of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. It’s only been a few weeks since the two confirmed that they are dating, but it seems that there is already trouble in their relationship. In Touch recently reported that the Canadian singer is starting to feel suffocated by his girlfriend.

“He’s set to kick off his Starboy: Legend of the Fall 2017 world tour [on Feb. 17 in Sweden], and Selena is begging to join him. He likes her, but he feels like she’s moving way too quickly,” an insider revealed.

According to the website, the “Same Old Love” hitmaker is paranoid that her boyfriend will cheat on her because she knows that his fans will be throwing themselves at him. Gomez is allegedly scared that she gave him an ultimatum. The songstress asked Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (which is The Weeknd’s real name) to let her come along with him during his tour or she will call it quits.

“Selena’s acting so crazy that he’s starting to have second thoughts about their relationship,” a source said. “Friends are concerned that it’s only a matter of time before it all ends in tears due to Selena’s self-sabotaging ways.”

The 24-year-old pop star has been through a lot of heartaches including the one she experienced with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber. Maybe that’s why she’s acting that way towards The Weeknd. Gomez confessed to W magazine over a year ago what she went through in her relationship with the “Sorry” hitmaker.

“Then I got my heart broken and I cared. Because people had no idea what was going on, but everywhere it was a million different things. I was kind of in a corner, banging my head against the wall. I didn’t know where to go,” she explained.

“I’m so exhausted,” the songstress added. “I honestly am so done. I care about his health and well-being. But I can’t do it anymore.”

Before The Weeknd started dating Selena Gomez, he was in a relationship with Bella Hadid until November 2016. They had been together for a year and a half; and even went on a vacation in Tokyo a month before they decided to split up.

“Their schedules have been too hard to coordinate and he is focusing on finishing and promoting his album,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They still have a great deal of love for one another and will remain friends.”

There have been rumors that the relationship of the Canadian record producer and the former Disney star is just for a publicity stunt, but The Weeknd and Gomez were caught making out in Italy. She seems madly in love with the “Can’t Feel My Face” hitmaker because she was all over him. The songstress even appeared to be the one who initiated the kiss. Check out the video shared by TMZ below:

The new lovebirds have been inseparable, that’s why there were speculations that Abel and Selena broke up when she was spotted watching the Super Bowl without him. According to J-14, Justin’s ex-girlfriend documented her Super Bowl Sunday with her friends by posting photos and video clips on her Instagram Story. In one of her photos, Gomez was the seventh wheel as she was joined by three couples.

It is still unclear why The Weeknd wasn’t able to join his girlfriend at their party. According to the website, he may not be a big football fan or he had prior work commitments. It could also have something to do with the recent report from In Touch which claims that the “Starboy” singer is getting suffocated. Maybe Selena Gomez realized that she needs to give The Weeknd the space that he needs or else she could experience another heartbreak if he decides to dump her.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]