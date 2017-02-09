Kim Kardashian And Beyonce Rumored Rift Over Kids’ Line [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian and Beyonce are competing over kids’ clothing lines. At least that’s what Celeb Dirty Laundry wants you to believe.

“It looks like Beyonce and Blue Ivy are giving Kim Kardashian and Kanye West a good run for their money. There’s a new report that says Bey is looking to launch her own kids’ line with her 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. In fact, Beyonce and Jay-Z trademarked the young tot’s name for future use in beauty, fashion and electronics.”

The article adds that this move comes only a few days after Kim Kardashian revealed that she and Kanye West are developing a kids’ clothing line and suggest there is a rift developing between the Kardashian and Bey. However, Gossip Cop says this story is complete bogus.

“Kim Kardashian and Beyonce are NOT competing over kids’ clothing lines, despite a report. Gossip Cop can bust this speculative story, which attempts to stir up drama where there is none,” says columnist Shari Weiss, who adds that not only is the site pitting the two women against each other for page clicks, but the site has lied about both stars before.

Celeb Dirty Laundry isn’t the first to pit Beyonce and Kardashian against each other recently. Radar Online joined the club as well.

“While the Bey Hive was buzzing yesterday about Beyonce’s shocking baby news, RadarOnline.com has learned that Kim Kardashian was busy with her own plan to steal back the spotlight!”

“Kim was shocked at the Beyonce news, and she was totally checking it out and seeing how many people like the post. Then, when her friend Chrissy Teigen started tweeting that she was best friends with Beyonce, she was actually hurt and worried,” says a so-called “source.”

Many of the commenters after the article think Kim was certainly in the wrong here.

“Kim, get over yourself! Most of us have…and that lip ring looks more like a trailer hitch,” says one commenter.

“Were [sic] do I start. There is no competition Beyonce has a real talent that she has cultivated all her life, Kim’s only talent is that she will pose nude for a TV guide cover,” says another.

However, according to Gossip Cop, this is just another fabricated story.

“Kim Kardashian is NOT ‘jealous’ of Beyonce, nor is she trying to steal the spotlight from the singer, despite a new report. Gossip Cop can bust this claim. We’re told it’s false,” claims columnist Holly Nicol, who adds that not only has Radar Online lied about Kardashian and Beyonce in the past, but Kardashian’s rep also completely denies the report.

Meanwhile, Kardashian recently posted a Snapchat post that showed her 1988 debut.

As Us Weekly notes, the photo shoot showed the future reality TV star wearing an oversized white bow in her hair as she looked at some Los Angeles landmarks in a special issue about California. Kardashian was eight years old when she posed with Mickey Mouse ears right by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One can see the sparkle in Kardashian’s eyes that helped her become a superstar who would gain a lot of admirers and not care about what legends of haters would say.

After being robbed in October, it looks like Kardashian is becoming herself again and constantly sharing her life with her fans. There can never be too much of Kim Kardashian.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]