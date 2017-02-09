Kaley Cuoco Reveals Bikini Body, Marriage And Babies With Karl Cook Soon?

After flaunting legs and figure at SAG Awards, Kaley Cuoco reveals perfect bikini body. Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco recently posted several snaps with boyfriend Karl Cook and flaunted her toned abs in a skintight dress.

The 31-year-old actress is a known fitness and yoga follower and loves to work out to maintain her figure. Recently she posted a picture of herself with her two pups in a skintight blue workout gear with a white outline showing off her perfectly fit physique. In her tell-all interview with Women’s Health Magazine, Kaley Cuoco admitted to breast implant and her love for hot yoga.

“I tried spinning, I tried running, I tried yoga, I tried Pilates. I realized I don’t like running…I refuse to do it. I like spinning, so I try to mix that in. When I found hot yoga, I fell in love with it and was like, this is my thing.”

Kaley Cuoco’s boob job is the best thing the actress has ever done and she self-confessed that she would do it again in a heartbeat. In the matter of the heart, Big Bang Theory star recalled the magical moment to Entertainment Tonight when she knew she has met her horse guy.

“Literally, we bumped arms at a horse show. We each said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’ — and everything changed. I looked at him and he looked at me…”

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook make an adorable couple. The duo has been spotted together on several occasions. Kaley has said that Karl has once again established her faith in “the sanctity of marriage.” Cuoco revealed that she would consider tying the knot sometime soon and is already thinking about having kids.

“I’m meant to be a mom.”

In her recently posted snaps over Instagram, Kaley Cuoco adorably called Karl Cook her favorite human and their love for rainy days.

We love rainy days ☔️???? @mrtankcook A photo posted by @normancook on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:16am PST

According to Huffington Post, Cuoco finally “saw the light” when she met Karl. She had rough separation from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting and thought that she would never love again.

“I think even when I went through my big breakup, even my friends that know me so well, I might have said things like, ‘I’m never going to love again. I’m never going to get married again.’ But the people that know you best, they know my heart and that’s just not me. I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be. I couldn’t be happier. It’s like I saw the light somehow.”

Big Bang Theory star also revealed that with her age, it has become difficult to maintain the figure. That is why she always works hard and follow a proper diet.

“Bottom line is, you know, I’m not 21 anymore. It used to be so easy, I didn’t have to do as much. Now, it’s part of my day—working out is part of my day, eating right is part of my day.”

Kaley has always been open-minded about maintaining her physique and has had her fair share of struggle to achieve the desired figure, Shape Magazine reported.

“It took years for me to figure out what my body needs and that what works for my friends doesn’t necessarily work for me. I love being toned and having muscle; it’s so sexy and beautiful.”

She revealed that she has had multiple plastic surgeries over the years that has helped her gain confidence regarding her image. She is one of the very few Hollywood actresses, who has openly admitted to having gone under the knife.

“Years ago, I had my nose done. And my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12. As much as you want to love your inner self … I’m sorry, you also want to look good. I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else, but if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

The 8 Simple Rules actress is in a better place in her life. Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have not officially commented on their wedding plans.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images for InStyle]