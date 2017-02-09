Kardashians Hire P.I. After Blac Chyna Was Spotted Cheating On Rob, Source Says

Rob Kardashian’s sisters have allegedly hired a private investigator to follow Blac Chyna and catch her cheating on their brother. The alleged move by the Kardashian sisters, Kim, 36, Kourtney, 37, and Khloe, 32, comes after Chyna was reportedly spotted in a compromising position with a “mystery guy” while watching the Super Bowl at Estrella’s MA Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, according to Radar Online.

The sisters allegedly decided, after Chyna was allegedly caught cheating on Rob, to get rid of her once and for all. But the sisters are reportedly approaching the self-appointed task with ambivalence. While they would like to get rid of Chyna, they are afraid of the effect that a break up could have on their kid brother who has a history of dark depression.

“Rob’s sisters have hired a private investigator to follow Chyna and catch her cheating.”

“It is a double-edged sword,” a source explained, according to Radar Online. “Rob’s sisters know that if they catch Chyna cheating, it will break Rob’s heart! The last thing that anyone wants is for Rob to slip back into the dark depression he was in before meeting her.”

“Rob is starting to think he’s not man enough for Chyna. The drama is really affecting him.”

Chyna, 28, was reportedly caught in a compromising position with a “mystery man” while viewing the New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl game at the Estrella’s MA Theater on Sunday.

According to Us Weekly, a source said that the “mystery man” was wearing a Patriots beanie and was sitting very close to Chyna.

“I would definitely have thought they were a couple if I didn’t know better,” another source said, according to Page Six.

The “mystery guy” reportedly had “his hand in her lap and on her legs.”

Chyna was later reportedly overheard telling a friend that “she’s still talking to Rob but they’re not living together right now.”

Rob proposed to Chyna back in April 2016 after they had been dating a few months.

This is not the first time that Chyna has been accused of cheating on Rob. Rumors about Rob and Chyna breaking up have been circulating almost since they first started dating. Last fall, a month before the couple had their baby, Dream, Radar Online published photos showing Chyna, in early pregnancy, kissing actor Pilot Jones.

There is speculation that the latest incident could be the last straw for the notoriously dysfunctional romantic relationship. This is because Chyna appeared this time to have made little effort to conceal the evidence of her cheating.

But some have suggested that Rob and Chyna could be in an open relationship.

Chyna and Rob broke up briefly last December after they had a big fight. Chyna reportedly attacked Rob drunkenly and had to be restrained by Kris Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

It seemed at the time that the relationship was over, but they reconciled almost immediately and were living together again after only a few days.

“She walked out when she couldn’t take it anymore, but it was the heat of the moment,” a source told Us Weekly.

Before the latest incident, Chyna had hinted on Monday, February 6, via Snapchat, that there were problems.

The reason why the couple has stayed together so far, despite a tumultuous relationship, has been the subject of speculation, with many insisting that Chyna and Rob’s relationship is not the classic case of a couple trying to stay together for the sake of the kids.

Chyna and Rob have stayed together not because of their daughter Dream, but because of their reality series Rob & Chyna, according to some celebrity gossipers.

E! network recently renewed Rob & Chyna for its second season and the producers reportedly warned the couple that they have to stay together for the show. With Chyna benefiting immensely from her links with the Kardashian name through Rob, it is not difficult to see why she sticks with it, some observers said.

