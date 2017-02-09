‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Jim Parsons Reveals A Fan Theory Is Close To Truth

Big Bang Theory fans have come up with plenty of theories over the years. Jim Parsons, who plays Sheldon on Big Bang Theory, has now revealed that one of the theories is probably close to the truth.

Jim Parsons responded to the fans’ big bang theories on The Late Late Show With James Corden. He debunked two theories and gave an explanation for why one of the fan theories’ related to his character, Sheldon, might be true.

When asked whether fans are correct to assume that “Sheldon was a Spock in disguise,” Jim Parsons said that it was certainly not God’s intent.

“Well, that certainly can’t be God’s intent. God being the writer in this case. But I could see how you could make that work for you. You know. But I can’t play that. That’s unplayable as an actor, I think. I’m not playing that.”

Sheldon is a Spock in disguise because both share a love for the outer space, both are emotionless, and Sheldon can hear Shock sometimes, according to the evidence shared in The Late Late Show With James Corden clip.

Parsons also debunked the theory that “Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) is actually a Cyborg created by Howard (Simon Helberg).” The evidence provided in the clip to support this big bang theory includes: Howard’s world-class engineer, women usually do not like him, and Bernadette has traits similar to his late mother.

Is Bernadette a cyborg created by Howard? Jim Parsons reacts to #BigBangTheory fan theories at @latelateshow: https://t.co/1Y6WIvrfty pic.twitter.com/3IkffaE7vk — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) February 8, 2017

The Big Bang Theory actor said that everyone likes to build their personal romantic Cyborgs. Also after some years, married men or women start to feel that they have married their mother or father, according to Jim Parsons. He, however, ruled out that Bernadette is not human but Cyborg.

“Well, here’s what I think is interesting. Number one, I’m never exactly positive what a Cyborg is. But I believe it’s some sort of A.I. with flash, and boobs in this case. What I think… don’t we all sort of build our own romantic Cyborgs. Don’t you, even in the best of relationships, wake up eight years, ten years, in and go ‘Oh God, I married my mother or father.’ So in that way yes, but in a literal way, no.”

He, however, did not completely dismiss the third theory that claims that “Sheldon is actually Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) from How I Met Your Mother in an opposite dimension.” The theory is based on the evidence that both the characters are “polar opposites — like bizzaro-level,” according to the Late Late Show With James Corden clip.

Responding to the theory, Jim Parsons revealed that he had auditioned for Barney and felt that he was not the right actor for the role, adding that he almost ran screaming from the room after he had auditioned. The actor also said that he found it fascinating that he had that “loose-ish” connection to the part.

“I find it fascinating that I’ve that loose-ish connection to that part and you’ve got that theory, which is not true. But then you’ve got this theory at all. Maybe I giving that vibe off. Maybe underneath this character I’ve been playing is a raging horndog. And a womanizer. And I mean… ya, this one is as close to the truth as one going to get.”

Sheldon as a “raging horndog” is difficult to imagine. Unlike Harris’ Barney, who was an oversexed businessman, Jim Parson’s character had sex with his girlfriend, Amy (Mayim Bialik), after more than five years of dating her. Moreover, for them, sex is an annual event. And it is only in the current season of The Big Bang Theory that Amy and Sheldon started living together.

The Big Bang Theory airs Thursdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]