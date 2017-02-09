Fetty Wap Made Millions In 2016, But Not From Music

Fetty Wap had a relatively quiet year in 2016 as, apart from releasing a few singles and collaborating with Monty, he spent much of the year recuperating after breaking his leg in a motorcycle accident. But now, XXL mag reports that Fetty Wap is set to make a comeback in 2017, and at all centers on his upcoming album King Zoo.

But while Fetty Wap may have kept relatively quiet in 2016, he certainly didn’t waste his time. XXL mag reported that the talented rapper used his musical downtime to learn about money management and navigating the stock market. In fact, Fetty Wap was so serious about improving his financial skills that he took classes to learn about investments, the stock market, and the value of money.

And it certainly paid off for him, as the “Trap Queen” singer claims to have turned $1.3 million into $20 million in the space of one year. But Fetty Wap isn’t taking all of the credit for his huge financial gains. Instead, he is quick to credit his business manager for revealing him back in when he was tempted to overspend on cars and other luxuries.

“He was like the ‘no’ man to all the ‘yes’ men.”

Fetty Wap says that at first, his business manager taught him about investment and money management, but once he felt that he’d learned the basics, he started attending financial classes and business management classes “to learn the value of the money and how the money is working.”

But Fetty Wap isn’t about to spill his investment secrets anytime soon.

“People always ask me what I invest in, but I never say anything because I never wanna kill my strategy.”

Fetty Wap is one of the rare musicians who became famous in a very short period. Born as Willie Maxwell II, Fetty Wap rose to prominence after his single “Trap Queen” reached the second position in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2015.

“Trap Queen” enabled Fetty Wap to win a number of awards that included the MC100 Award, MTV Video Music Awards, and Billboard Music Awards in the Most-Played Video of the Year, Artist to Watch, Who Blew Up, and Top New Artist categories. Fetty Wap was also nominated for Grammy Awards in the Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance categories.

Later, Fetty Wap released two hit singles, “679” and “My Way,” both of which made it to the top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. “679” was later remixed by Drake and the new version gained even more popularity after it became a hit on radio. The “Jimmy Choo” singer produced and composed “679” along with Monty and P-Dice, artists who are associated with Remy Boyz. According to TMZ, P-Dice is suing Fetty Wap for excluding his lyrics from “679” to allegedly avoid paying him his fair share of the song’s earnings.

Fetty Wap’s eponymous debut album also made it to the Billboard Top 200. Apart from his upcoming studio album King Zoo, Fetty Wap’s most recent release was a mixtape titled as Zoovier. Hot New Hip Hop reports that Fetty Wap has also released the video for his new single “Make You Feel Good,” that shows the rapper basking in shimmering lights while singing the lyrics.

His rapid rise to stardom and hit numbers aren’t the only factors that have made Fetty Wap claim the spotlight. The rapper has overcome a number of challenges, including being born with congenital glaucoma in both eyes. The condition reportedly might have left him blind had it not been for the doctors who operated and managed to save Fetty Wap’s right eye. Initially, the “Jugg” singer decided not to reveal the reason for his eye condition when he first started rising to prominence, and questions inevitably arose.

But it was when fans and the media started to speculate as to the cause of Fetty Wap’s eye condition that the rapper changed his mind and decided to reveal his previous medical problems. Since Fetty Wap was born and raised in New Jersey’s Paterson, many people speculated that the rapper might have lost his eye because of a firework accident or due to gunfire. The “Wake Up” singer understandably became upset when people started to link his eye condition to the criminal activity that is rampant in his hometown in New Jersey. The rumors also concerned the rapper’s mother, who had previously slammed media reports that spread rumors regarding her son’s blind eye.

TMZ reports that Fetty Wap is understandably sensitive about people losing their lives or becoming injured as a result of careless accidents, so he makes sure that his crew undertakes the proper safety measures to avoid any incidents during his live performances.

The “Different Now” singer has also urged his peers in the music industry to follow the proper steps to ensure the safety of everyone involved in staging their live concerts and, to drive across his point, Fetty Wap pointed to the recent Oakland tragedy in which six people lost their lives after a fire broke out at a warehouse that was being used the venue of an unauthorized concert.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]