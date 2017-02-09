Did Kourtney Kardashian Reject Scott Disk’s Proposal?

Kourtney Kardashian is replaced by a number of models after reportedly rejecting Scott Disick’s marriage proposal. The reality star has been trying to win back Kourtney after trying to become better. The two have three children together their nine-year relationship ended after photos of Scott busted him with another woman. Kourtney has shown that she has moved on and has had no interest in getting back together with the father of her children. She has been seen working on herself and possibly bettering her wellbeing. Scott had a stint in rehab trying to sober up.

The two have remained friends as they continue to co-parent their three children, Reign, Penelope, and Mason.

Scott has been seen with a number of women since the start of the year, which could show that he is also trying to move forward with his life despite his love for Kourtney. The star has been seen with models specifically and one of the many models has come forward claiming that she was in Costa Rica with the star.

Bella Banos, claims to have snuck into his hotel during the family vacation with the Kardashians. She told InTouch magazine that Scott had invited her and that he calls her his girl. The stunning model claimed that the two have already proclaimed the words “I love you” to each other; She believes that the father of three and her are super connected.

Failed proposal

According to US Weekly, Scott proposed to Kourtney Kardashian in private and was simply told no. This led him to invite Bella on the trip perhaps for comfort. She stayed on as the production team for Keeping Up with the Kardashians was shooting.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West were apparently alerted by their security that Scott had invited a woman and this led to a fall out between the three. This could be the reason why he left the trip earlier than the rest of the family.

The family stayed at an expensive villa in Costa Rica along with Kris and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and her man Tyga and his son King Cairo as well as Kim’s children, North and Saint.

The self-proclaimed businessman was then seen making out with Bella before moving on to other models including Amber Davis and Jessica Harris.

A source has said the 37-year-old reality diva is ‘done’ with him.

When questioned about the other models she insisted that Scott only had eyes for her and no one else.

She firmly believed that Scott and Kourtney are just good friends and nothing more and she trusts him. Scott was seen wrapped around the various girls either by the pool or in the pool.

Kourtney on the other hand has seemed completely unfazed by her ex boyfriend’s behavior and could possibly care less who he is dating or not dating.

Blush Crush in Costa Rica. On my app. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:11pm PST

Scott the party guy

Scott continues to show off his bad boy image and with his, Bella claiming that there’s nothing sexual between him and the other girls he’s being seen with some have claimed that the drama is all for the reality TV show and nothing more. Or simply the girls just want their quick shot at fame and are using him.

However a security guard spoke with USWeekly and claimed that he went through girls like crazy and that he was out of control drinking.

This could be a reminder of a time when Scott was drinking and acting out pre-rehab, which is unfortunate for his progress especially as he is a father that wanted to get better.

After Bella’s claims that he flies her in wherever he is whenever he misses her one would wonder why then he would have to keep her a secret from the family during the vacation.

“Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

No thanks ????: @philipperegard #MyCalvins A photo posted by Baby Bells♊️ (@bellabanos) on Feb 1, 2017 at 4:45pm PST

