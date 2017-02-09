Who Is This Girl? Bella Banos Claims Scott Disick Is In Love With Her

Scott Disick reportedly invited a girl to stay with him at a hotel in Costa Rica during the Kardashian-Jenner getaway. Bella Banos claims she is the girl in question, telling In Touch magazine on Wednesday that Scott Disick is in love with her.

Hmm, it looks like someone wants to challenge one of the Kardashian’s

Model Bella Banos claims that she was the girl who was invited to join the family holiday in Costa Rica by Scott Disick on February 3. The pair reportedly stayed at the E! production team’s hotel while the rest of the family members filmed for their reality TV series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Self-proclaimed, Lord Disick, did go on a vacation with the family. Scott shared three children: Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two, with Kourtney Kardashian. Their on-and-off relationship had been caught on cam as well as Scott’s habit of womanizing. Instead of a meaningful trip for the family, things went sour for Kourtney and Scott when the latter tried to propose for her hand in marriage.

A Kardashian source said that Scott proposed to the mother-of-three; however, the proposal was turned down. Scott was “embarrassed, upset, and angry.” That action contributed to his decision to bring the mystery girl down to Costa Rica. That girl broke her silence and shared the real status of her relationship with Scott.

Bella Banos revealed to In Touch, “Scott calls me his girl and we have said, ‘I love you.’ Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

The 20-year-old stunner didn’t really get to hang out with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan as her identity was kept as a secret. However, that secret wasn’t kept when momager Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian discovered Scott had brought a woman with him. A big fight broke out which ended with Scott cutting his vacation short and going to Miami instead, only to be surrounded again by a bevy of sexy women at his side.

A show insider told Us Weekly, “Kourtney is not upset he’s seeing other women. She’s upset he’d disrupt the trip with the kids. If you’re dating someone important, bring her to meet the family. Don’t hide her.”

Scott Disick and his new playgirl, Bella Banos

The brunette model said that she and Scott met almost two years ago through one of her ex-boyfriends.

“At first, Scott was just my friend. But he got to know me on a different level. We’re super-connected,” Bella continued.

Once they arrived in Miami, Florida, Scott was spotted getting cozy with a bunch of blonde bombshells in skimpy bikinis. Bella and Scott stayed in The Setai hotel where they continued their vacation after bolting out from Costa Rica.

“Nothing sexual has gone on between [those girls] and Scott…Scott’s definitely not a sex addict. He wouldn’t just have sex with any girl. Scott is just drinking and having fun,” she concluded.

Is there still a spark between Kourtney and Scott?

Banos said that she “trusts” Scott with regards to his on-and-off relationship with Kourtney, explaining to the tabloid that “they’re just good friends.” Is this a hint that his relationship with Kourtney is over?

Late last year, an insider told People that Scott has “given up” trying to get Kourtney back. His alleged return on his bad behavior concluded that he might not have any plans to reconcile with Kourtney.

“Kourtney just wants him to make good choices because of their kids. Partying and making out with different girls publicly isn’t exactly the best behavior when you are a dad,” the People source said.

[Featured Image by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images]