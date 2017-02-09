Jenelle Evans’ House: ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Shares Snaps Of Dream Home

Jenelle Evans made the first announcement about her plans to purchase a property and build a house in April 2016. Now, the Teen Mom 2’s dream home is getting closer to reality as evidenced by the many photos she shared over at Snapchat.

Jenelle has always been the type to never settle in one house and she’s changed residences several times. However, she expressed her excitement over the new plot of land on which her perfect dream home with boyfriend David Eason will be built.

On last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Evans showed off the plot of land that she and Eason purchased. It is one that is situated away from cars and traffic and is surrounded by trees. What followed next was a series of Snapchat photos that she shared to her fans.

As seen in the pictures gathered by the Real Mr. Housewife, it can be seen that Jenelle Evans’ house is still a work in progress but that does not change the fact that her future home is gorgeous. At the start, Evans’ property was all mud and woods, but sooner, a beautiful structure was erected. Her dream home is slowly coming together at the right time since she recently gave birth to baby girl Ensley.

Tire tracks are still visible outside in front of Jenelle Evans’ house and this could be from all the construction that’s been going on. There was even a photo of David resting inside the shower, which looked big enough that the entire family could easily fit in.

Jenelle Evans also gave a sneak peak of the construction going on inside her house but it can be seen that the place is indeed spacious. She also gave a first look at her kitchen, bathroom, and even her closet. Judging by Twitter fan reactions, Jenelle surely got a lot of praises for the lovely home that she’s building for her family.

Jenelle herself is also pleased with the big decision to buy a property and build a house. She recently told MTV News how happy she is about the experience and the fact that soon she can bring her family into their new home.

“I’m really happy to get my family out there, land and a house that is going to be permanent for the rest of our lives. There are no boundaries and city limits — the kids can go outside and do whatever they want. They don’t have to worry about cars or traffic.”

Jenelle’s kids, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley will never have a problem with free and fun playtime since their property is big. The plus side of living in an isolated area is that Evans and Eason will not have to deal with nasty neighbors.

The mother of three also revealed the best part of building a house from scratch and watching its progress. According to the 25-year-old reality TV star, the best thing about her house is that she can customize everything according to her preference. Jenelle Evans also compared this to renting homes as owning one means she has all the liberty to design it the way she had always wanted.

You’re my favorite work of art.????????✨ #MilkBath #EnsleyJolie A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:11am PST

Buying a property and building a house is one huge step for Jenelle Evans. Fans cannot wait to see how this big project of hers turns out and how it will look once it is completed.

Jenelle Evans has been showing off the many good things going on in her life. Apart from her future house, she also shared photos of her newborn Ensley on Instagram. In one of the heartwarming images, she even wrote that Ensley is her “favorite work of art.”

Catch more of Jenelle on Teen Mom 2, Mondays 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]