‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 13: Alex And Meredith Romance? Actor Says It’s Possible

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 spoilers ahead: With Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) seemingly out of jail, at least for the time being, viewers were left with a lot of questions at the end of Episode 11, when he and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) ended up in bed together. Or did they? At least according to Justin Chambers, a romantic relationship between the two old friends is certainly possible.

Ever since Derek Shepherd’s tragic death on Season 11 of Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith’s romances were few and far between. We saw her short-lived relationship with Dr. Thorpe (Scott Elrod) on Season 12, and then her little fling with Dr. Riggs (Martin Henderson). Both of these ended quickly, as Meredith doesn’t appear to be ready for a long term relationship. However, at the same time, Meredith and Alex’ friendship grew stronger and stronger. Will this friendship eventually transform into a Grey’s Anatomy romance?

Shortly before Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 airs Episode 12, Justin Chambers spoke with TV Line, and dropped some hints about the possible Alex and Meredith romance.

“Anything is possible”, Justin admits, but says he prefers to think of them “as siblings that care very much for each other.”

“But that happens in life, where people who are friends become lovers. Personally, I don’t see that [happening] right now. I think it would be kind of strange.”

Last year, back when Season 12 of Grey’s Anatomy was still airing, Ellen Pompeo also addressed the Alex and Meredith romance question, in her own interview with TV Line. At the time, she thought the two were just too close – and too much like brother and sister.

“I have super-close friends who I’m not romantically attracted to at all. So I think just because you’re so in love with someone in one way doesn’t mean it’s a romantic love. But they certainly do understand each other a lot.”

Could Alex’ relationship with Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) come back on Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 and stand in the way of an Alex and Meredith romance? Ever since Alex’ attack on DeLuca, Jo and him have grown apart. Alex finding out that Jo lied to him about her past, didn’t help matters in that regard. But is there still a chance for those two to rekindle their romance? Justin doesn’t think so – at least not for the time being.

“We’re steering clear of each other. But I think he has a lot of empathy for her, coming from an abusive relationship. We all know that Alex grew up in a home like that. That opens his eyes to the possibility of forgiving her for not telling him the truth about who she is for so many years. She’s not the person he thought she was.”

The other major question still revolving around Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy Season 13, following last week’s Episode 11, is how he ended up in Meredith’s bed at all. After all, he was supposed to be in jail at this point, after he intended to take a plea deal for his assault case over attacking DeLuca. Did DeLuca decide to drop the charges? Was the case dismissed for some other reason?

According to Justin, after waiting for two whole episodes without getting a proper answer, Alex’ jail question will finally be answered on this week’s Episode 12 of Grey’s Anatomy, in the form of a flashback.

“It happens really quickly – within the first 10 minutes. Alex feels really bad about [beating DeLuca]. He apologizes. We’ll see if he’s receptive to it.”

In the meantime, fans got a sneak peek at Grey’s Anatomy Season 13, Episode 12, with a short video clip. The clip doesn’t address the Alex situation at all, but instead refers to the second major plot point of the season – Dr Richard Webber’s (James Pickens Jr.) feud with Dr. Minnick (Marika Domińczyk), over the revamp of the residency program.

The clip shows April Kepner (Sarah Drew) talking to Richard’s wife Catherine Avery (Debbie Allen), who was the one who pushed for the hiring of Dr. Minnick in the first place. Things certainly tense up quickly, as Catherine is reluctant to share her feelings on the matter.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 13 returns tonight (Thursday), 8|7c, on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC]