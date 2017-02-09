‘Days Of Our Lives’: Did Joseph Mascolo Return As Stefano DiMera? [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans mourned the loss of a soap opera giant last December. Joseph Mascolo, who played Stefano DiMera on and off for 30 years passed away. However, the current storyline on the NBC soap opera is that Stefano might be alive and well. This has confused fans who wonder if Mascolo returned to film one final scene. Recently, the details were released and viewers will be surprised at what has been revealed.

There are DOOL spoilers ahead. If you do not want to know the details on what to expect on the long-running soap opera, then do not continue reading.

A little over one year ago, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) shot and killed Stefano DiMera. At least, that is what she thought happened. Even Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) believed he was dead. After all, he did help Hope dispose of the body. While Rafe tried to cover up the truth, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) was convinced something happened to his father. He was right and later, discovered Stefano’s hand before the building collapsed.

It was suspected a few weeks ago that Stefano DiMera was alive and living in Prague. However, fans were doubtful that Joseph Mascolo returned to DOOL. The reason why the actor left in the first place was because of his failing health. When the news hit that he died, viewers were certain that they would never see the “Phoenix” rise again.

However, according to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Joseph Mascolo will appear one more time as Stefano DiMera. Days Of Our Lives spoilers from a few months ago hinted at this. The clue came from an interview with Christie Clark, who recently returned as Carrie. In the magazine, a photo of Stefano in a jail cell is shown. He has a chess board in front of him and he doesn’t look stressed at all about being behind bars. This is probably because he knows he won’t be staying.

The publication also teased spoilers for this week. It was stated that Stefano would be caught and arrested. He will be held in a Prague jail until he can be transported back to Salem. However, during the night, DiMera disappears. The next morning, the Salem sleuths find out that somehow, Stefano has gotten out of his jail cell undetected. Christopher Sean, who plays Paul on Days Of Our Lives explained the ending.

“Even though they did end up losing one of the most corrupt, dangerous criminals of all time, there is a happy ending in a sense. They got hard evidence that Stefano is not dead, which means Hope can be set free.”

As fans saw on yesterday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, Lt. Raines cornered Hope Brady. He wanted her to turn around and put her hands on her head. However, she refused. As she tried to get away, Raines fired a warning shot before chasing after the escaped prisoner. Luckily, she got away, but will she be able to continue hiding out until she is cleared of Stefano’s murder?

Other DOOL spoilers to expect for the rest of the week include Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) moving into Chloe Lane’s (Nadia Bjorlin) corner. Carrie, Austin (Austin Peck), and Anna (Leann Hunley) go back to Salem. As for Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), he is abducted. Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) are still missing. On Friday, expect to see Gabi professing her love to Chad while his wife, Abigail (Marci Miller) tries to find them before it’s too late.

What do you think of Joseph Mascolo appearing on Days Of Our Lives as Stefano DiMera one last time?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS]