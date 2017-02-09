WWE Rumors: Goldberg vs Lesnar WrestleMania Main Event, Samoa Joe, Paige Return

The latest WWE rumors suggest we’re getting closer to Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar becoming the biggest match of the year, or at least it might seem that way to a certain someone in a lofty position at WWE. Also in the latest WWE rumors are insights on Samoa Joe’s character, Paige’s return to the ring from injury, and an injury update on a WWE cruiserweight.

As evidenced by Goldberg laying down a challenge to Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship this Monday on Raw, all signs are pointing towards Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 becoming the showpiece match for the biggest pro wrestling event of the year — with a world title on the line.

Apparently, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon wants the match to be the biggest attraction at WrestleMania this year, and having Goldberg win the title from Owens and defending it against Lesnar is a way to make the WrestleMania match even bigger, even though the match arguably doesn’t need the title to sell it to fans.

GoldBerg V Kevin Owens is happening at #FastLane 2017…who would of ever thought this match up would ever happen pic.twitter.com/y83J3ZnWgB — TWC (@TheWrestlingCov) February 7, 2017

Given that Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar is the first and so far only match confirmed for WrestleMania 33, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that McMahon is placing a great deal of importance on the match. He’s apparently made their feud a priority and is devoting much of his focus to that WrestleMania bout, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise that the match is expected to go on last at WrestleMania 33 as the main event of the evening, according to Cageside Seats.

Samoa Joe coming out in a suit announcing he joining the #RAW roster, that is how you start #RAW #SamoaJoe pic.twitter.com/zzaNsUAR8F — K-Dogg 3000 (@KDogg3000) February 7, 2017

Samoa Joe has made an impression on the main roster since making his debut last week on Raw, when he attacked Seth Rollins, at the behest of Triple H. That led to The Architect reinjuring his knee. Joe was featured in the first segment of Raw this week, where he signed a contract to officially become a member of the Raw roster.

Samoa Joe, rebranded as The Destroyer, scrawled his John Hancock while wearing a particularly dapper suit. WWE rumors suggest that Joe wore the suit to make him look like a hitman, underscoring that he’s a hired gun for Triple H in current storylines.

Paige has been off WWE television for some time in the wake of suspensions and a neck injury for which she needed surgery. The former WWE Divas Champion is seemingly working towards a return to the ring, and the timeline for her comeback is perhaps now a little clearer. Her fiance and former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio claimed that Paige will return to competition by April or May. That might be cutting things a little too fine for her to sneak onto the WrestleMania 33 card, though.

On 205 Live this week, five men competed in an elimination match to become number one contender to Neville’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Tony Nese was supposed to be in that match, but he suffered an injury during a six-man tag team match on Raw which also included Neville and the other men in the elimination match. He apparently sustained an ankle injury. However, WWE rumors suggest he won’t miss too much time.

Of course, there’s more to pro wrestling gossip than only WWE rumors and recently it was announced that Impact Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH have entered into a partnership. Though the details of said agreement are not yet clear, some Impact Wrestling stars will be travelling to Japan for a NOAH show in Yokohama in March.

