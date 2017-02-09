Khloe Kardashian Covers Nipples With Hearts And Wants To Wed Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s hairstylist, Jen Atkin, shared a racy pic of the reality TV star on Instagram. Clad in a see-through white lace corset, the glam expert covered Khloe’s nipples with some expertly placed emoji hearts. The photo trended online just as Us Weekly claimed that Khloe “wants to wed Tristan Thompson.”

We’re seeing hearts for Valentine’s Day

Khloe Kardashian gave us a smoldering look while dressing up naughtily for her friend’s latest snapshot on Wednesday. The blonde bombshell rocks white lace lingerie and because the material was see-through, Jen Atkin cleverly placed emoji hearts to cover her nipples. Khloe had her buxom on full display in the photo.

Back w my little A1 from Day 1 @khloekardashian ❤️❤️ @joycebonelli #jenatkinhair @goodamerican @revengebody I'm obsessing over my new @mizutaniaustralia scissors!l thx again @valonzhaircutters A photo posted by Celebrity Hairstylist (@jenatkinhair) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:48pm PST

The hair stylist captioned the photo with, “Back w my little A1 from Day 1 @khloekardashian @joycebonelli #jenatkinhair @goodamerican @revengebody” along with two heart emojis.

The 32-year-old star had her trademark blonde hair ironed straight and her makeup was heavily dramatic, deciding to go for a smokey eye look with black eyeliner and glossy red lipstick on her bee-stung lips. She accessorized her glam look with a necklace that bears a cross pendant.

This photo was taken just before Khloe films for her Revenge Body TV series which has been enjoying a successful first season. After the show, she changed into a different outfit entirely but still managed to put on a sexy vibe as she meets out with her sisters.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a turtleneck gray mesh top and high-waist lace-up jeans with ankle strap Perspex heels.

On Wednesday, Us Weekly claimed that the curvy star is very much in love with her beau, Tristan Thompson, and wants to marry him even though the NBA player just had a child in December with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

“They’ve talked about getting married. She’d be happy about an engagement. Tristan is unbelievably good to her… The family loves Tristan and wants to see this work,” an insider told the publication.

It’s going to be a surprising Valentine’s Day for the couple. And although they haven’t been dating too long — the pair started dating in August 2016 — Khloe reportedly has her eyes set on becoming a wife with the Cleveland Cavaliers player.

A blossoming romance for Khloe and Tristan, but the former admits starting a family first

Khloe wasn’t bothered at all by the shocking birth of Tristan’s son with his ex. It’s proof that the Revenge Body host is allegedly dead set on the basketball star. Tristan, on his part, reportedly reciprocated the same feelings for Khloe.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours. A photo posted by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

“Tristan is just as into Khloe as she is into him… And although it is obvious that he does like the perks of dating a Kardashian, her family loves the fact that he has his own money, too. He seems to really be in love with Khloe and treats her like a queen. Which is good, because Khloe needs her men to worship her,” a source told Radar Online.

So, this two are truly in love; and they continue to surprise us when an insider close to the outspoken Khloe revealed in January that she wants to become a mom first rather than getting married.

“She wants to have a baby with Tristan right away and isn’t bothered by the fact that he just became a dad. Khloe feels healthier than ever and thinks this is the perfect time to try for a baby. She’s over the whole idea of marriage for now. She just wants to be a mom,” the insider told Life & Style magazine.

After years of taking care and watching her nieces and nephews grow up, we’re pretty sure Khloe would become a great mother to her own brood soon.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]