‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 5: Premiere Date, New Trailer Revealed

Orange is the New Black Season 5 finally has a premiere date. Streaming service giant Netflix has revealed that the prison dramedy series will return with new episodes on June 9.

Not only will the Litchfield ladies be back this summer but Netflix has also teased what’s to come in Orange is the New Black Season 5 via a short clip. Not much can be picked up from the video but it was clear that there’s tension brewing as faces of some of the well-loved characters of the series, including Piper (Taylor Schilling), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), and Alex (Laura Prepon), were shown.

The trailer ends with a familiar scene in which Daya, played by Dascha Polanco, is aiming a gun at a corrections officer. It can be recalled toward the end of Orange is the New Black Season 4 that Daya is determined not to let her friend Poussey (Samira Wiley) die in vain.

Poussey’s death from accidental suffocation by a corrections officer sparked riot inside the penitentiary, especially when inmates learned that her body was left on the floor for a day and that her death was covered up. While everyone was busy with the violent protest, Daya concentrated on aiming at a corrections officer. Fans will just have to wait for Orange is the New Black Season 5 to find out if she will pull the trigger. But if Polanco had a say, she thinks that her character will indeed fire that gun.

In an earlier interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Polanco shared her opinion about Daya and how the character is capable of pulling that trigger when Orange is the New BlackSeason 5 returns.

“I think Daya’s definitely experiencing some postpartum depression. She might pull back and think about being a mother and not wanting to miss the opportunity of being with her child. But a woman going through postpartum — at that point, they’re very fragile and very sensitive.”

Polanco does not know what plans show creator Jenji Kohan has for her character but it is expected that Orange is the New Black Season 5 is expected to feature more Daya scenes. If that happens, it is likely that her love interest, corrections officer John Bennett (Matt McGorry) would return – and he could be the one to save her from the dark place she is currently in now.

Polanco expressed in the same interview that she would be delighted if McGorry would return to the Orange is the New Black. She explained how Daya had gone through so many negative experiences that made her tough but Bennett could be her weakness.

Poussey’s death will be an important part of Orange is the New Black Season 5 as her fellow inmates declared with all the injustice that is going on within the prison walls. It is not only Daya who will be fighting in the name of Poussey.

Danielle Brooks revealed to THR in a separate interview that her character, Taystee, is not going down without a big fight in Orange is the New Black Season 5.

“Taystee has nothing to lose, she’s lost everything that she cared so deeply about. It’s time to fight. I think — I don’t know! — but I think that’s where we will see Taystee go.”

Taystee had experienced the devastating loss of her mother and then the death of Poussey, who was her closest friend, followed. It is only expected of her to declare war on the injustice. Brooks also teased that all 13 episodes of Orange is the New Black Season 5 will be “very intense,” advising viewers to get the popcorn and tissues ready.

The drama continues and it will only be a four-month wait for Orange is the New Black Season 5. The series is going to be the first Netflix original that made it far, since it has been renewed through Season 7.

Check out the teaser for Orange is the New Black Season 5 below.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]