Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date, All-Glass Design, Revolutionary S-Pen, Specs

Plenty of rumors and leaks surround the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, but only a few can be confirmed. Based on the little information we have, the upcoming flagship can blow other phablets out of the water including those releasing this year. So what exactly can we expect of it?

Release Date May Be Set In Fall

A Note 8 has been confirmed to be releasing this year despite previous claims that Samsung is dropping the Note line. It would seem that the South Korean company is still putting faith on the brand after the Note 7 fiasco, which put the company out of the race and without a flagship phablet.

There’s no word yet on when Samsung intends to release the Galaxy Note 8, but popular rumors suggest that it will follow a traditional launch window, which lands in August or September. There are also some speculations that the company is looking to release a phablet earlier to re-enter the competition as soon as possible, but nothing can be confirmed yet.

Design Will Take A Page From The Galaxy S8

Like previous Note devices, the upcoming Galaxy Note 8 will most likely borrow design elements from its cousin the S8. Based on the recent leaks of the latter, it looks like the Note 8 will ditch the home button to make way for a bigger display while maintaining the dimensions of the Note 7, Know Your Mobile reports.

A clean, all-glass display can be expected as a result of removing the home button. The upcoming phablet will also most likely sport curved edges like its predecessor with a provision for the S-Pen. Will it still sport a 3.5mm headphone jack? Maybe.

Under The Hood Specs Should Be The Usual

As of now, there are a lot going on in the Note 8’s internal specs. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which is said to be exclusive to the Galaxy S8, is also expected to appear in the phablet. Another variant in other regions will likely house the latest Exynos chip, but both versions will have 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The battery should also be upgraded. As Inquisitr previously reported, Samsung is said to be currently in talks with Murata Manufacturing, which recently acquired Sony’s battery business. If the talks are fruitful, the Kyoto-based supplier may replace Chinese manufacturer Amperex Technology Ltd, which was partly to blame for the faulty batteries.

The source said that the Galaxy S8 will benefit from this partnership, but it’s safe to say that the Note 8 will also exhibit a safer and better battery that Murata will hopefully provide.

The Note 8 Software Will Challenge Google

As is the custom, the Note 8 will feature Android Nougat with Samsung’s own UI, TouchWiz, as dressing. It might also come with the tech giant’s own AI Assistant currently called Bixby. Nothing much is known about it yet and if it’s a worthy competitor for Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

The Note 8 Should Have Modern Features As Well

A Samsung official told Business Korea earlier in the year that the Note 8 will have 4K display as opposed to The Galaxy S8’s 2K screen. It will apparently gear the phablet to be more virtual reality capable, which could mean that it will have added functions to support the Gear VR better.

It’s also widely believed that the Galaxy Note 8 will come with a dual-camera set-up similar to the iPhone 7 Plus and perhaps, the iPhone 8 Plus (if that’s what it’s going to be called). Samsung has never needed to boast this type of camera before to stay ahead of the competition, but it may just have to jump on the bandwagon this time to keep its lead. The front-facing camera may be improved as well for a better and more precise iris scanner aside from higher quality selfies.

Consumers may also see a new speaker on the Note 8, or more specifically, on the S-Pen. Patently Mobile describes a mechanism that would transmit the sound to the new speaker.

“When the pen is being stored in the Galaxy Note body, the speaker, which is in the pen shaft, carries sound through the pen and exists at the top of the pen via a new speaker. When the pen is removed from the Note device the sound simply travels from the internal speaker through the pen shaft opening.”

If this patent sees the light of day, Samsung will prove to be revolutionary again. But only if this new speaker technology will be proven useful and life-changing.

As a conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most awaited devices this year even after the whole Note 7 debacle. Many can’t wait to get their hands on the phablet, especially those who are still holding on to the recalled device.

[Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]