Caitlyn Jenner: How Her Transition Sparked Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Revenge Body’

About a year and a half ago, Caitlyn Jenner transitioned from man to woman. The Kardashians have been supportive of Jenner every step of the way, adding support of transgender rights to their brand. Perez Hilton reported recently that Caitlyn has reciprocated by giving at least one member of the family a huge gift: she helped motivate Khloe Kardashian to get in even better shape than she was before and, ultimately, create the ominously named TV show Revenge Body. The way in which Jenner accomplished this feat may surprise you, though.

As noted above, the Kardashian clan has gone out of its way to advocate for Caitlyn Jenner during every phase of her gender transition, portraying it in a positive light on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and speaking positively about Caitlyn Jenner in public. The woman used to be an All-American hero as an Olympic triathlon athlete when she was a man, and now Jenner is a hero among the transgender community.

What they have not been so public in admitting, though, is that Caitlyn’s transition has not been easy on them. That is not to say they do not really support Jenner’s decision, but it is a major change in their family dynamic.

At any rate, Caitlyn Jenner’s transition has hit certain members of the family harder than others, and, apparently, Khloe Kardashian was especially effected. When Caitlyn Jenner’s status as a female became official in September 2015, Khloe was having a difficult time coping. Luckily, though, it turned out to be a positive thing for her when she began to use her conflicted feelings about Jenner to fuel her pursuit of getting in shape. For Khloe, hitting the gym quickly became a medicine she used to help her deal with her issues regarding Caitlyn.

“My fitness journey was mine alone,” Khloe said. “I did not realize that taking the steps to be healthy—to gain my strength mentally and physically—would help get me through my… stepdad’s transition.”

“When I started going to the gym, I realized that if I felt frustrated, I could figure it out by working out. I never did it for any other validation. It was all for myself.”

Khloe was aware she had fallen into a dark place in the wake of Caitlyn Jenner’s transition, and she also knew she had found a very effective and productive way of getting out of her slump. She decided that, with Caitlyn’s help in the back of her mind, she wanted to do the same for other people.

To do this, Khloe decided to leverage her family’s fame in order to create her own TV show. The show would help people lose weight, but it would do so by finding and attempting to get rid of the psychological problem behind the weight problem rather than taking the Biggest Loser all-out dieting and exercise approach.

“The message of Revenge Body is to discover the reason you started getting into a dark place—and how you really can get out of it,” Khloe wrote in a blog post about the show on her pay-for-membership site.

The idea behind the show is certainly uplifting, but the name — “Revenge Body” — is much more foreboding and gives an insight into how Khloe Kardashian may really feel about Caitlyn Jenner’s new self.

To be more specific, the word “Revenge” being included in the title of this show that was clearly spawned by Jenner’s sex change suggests that maybe Khloe lost all the weight and started this show as a way to “get back” at Jenner.

Is it possible that Khloe still feels hurt about Caitlyn’s transition and is going by that old adage about “the best revenge is living well?” Is it even possible that Khloe is trying to taunt Caitlyn by reminding her of her old days of being an athlete — days that will be much harder to recapture now that she is a 67-year old?

Khloe herself hinted someone in her family might be responsible for the name, notes USA Today.

“For me, my revenge is for everybody who called me fat and ugly… every piece of s*** that comes our way in my family, and how we handle them.”

Do Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner have beef?

