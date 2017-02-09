‘Steven Universe’ New Air Dates, And New Details About Season 4 Episodes

Steven Universe is returning to weekly programming starting this week. Cartoon Network’s animation series last week released five episodes from StevenBomb 5 in a row. Instead of taking a break again, Steven Universe Season 4 returns on Friday, February 10 with Episode 16.

Episode 16 of Steven Universe Season 4 is titled “The New Crystal Gems.” It will see Steven’s friend, Connie, looking after the Beach City as he is busy, according to the synopsis of the episode.

Connie looks after Beach City while Steven is busy; the Gems plan a heist.

In last week’s episodes of Steven Universe Season 4, Steven saw a strange dream that he felt had a connection to Pink Diamond. When the Crystal Gems refused to tell him about his mother’s past and Pink Diamond, Steven and his father, Greg, flew off to South Korea to find the truth themselves. There, Blue Diamond abducted Greg and took him with her into space. The second episode of StevenBomb 5 saw Steven and the Crystal Gems taking off into space to rescue Greg.

Greg had become the latest addition to a Human Zoo inside a space station that originally belonged to Pink Diamond. Steven helped his father get out of the Zoo, and later they and the Crystal Gems made a daring escape from the space station.

The gems try to pull off the heist of the century tonight! ???????????? #StevenUniverse pic.twitter.com/DUKvz5SGRw — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) January 31, 2017

The new episode picks up right where Episode 15 left off. In a sneak peek released for Steven Universe Season 4 Episode 16, Steven, Greg, and the Crystal Gems can be seen returning to the Earth. Father and son are still in their Human Zoo uniform. Connie, who had the responsibility to protect the city in Steven and the Crystal Gems’ absence, comes running to welcome them and is glad to see them all back safe. She informs them that there was a little trouble.

What happened in Beach City while the gems weren't there to protect it? Stay tuned this Friday! ????✨???? #StevenUniverse pic.twitter.com/9UKwYVrR2M — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) February 8, 2017

An extended clip of the sneak peek suggests that the trouble that occurred might have something to do with Lapis and Peridot. Connie tells Steven that when she entered his house, she realized that she was not alone. The clip ends with her finding Lapis and Peridot in the bathroom.

Cartoon Network has also released the titles and synopses for Episode 17, Episode 18, and Episode 19 of Steven Universe Season 4. In Episode 17, titled “Storm in the Room,” Steven is again looking for answers, while Episode 18, titled “Rocknaldo,” will see the return of Ronaldo who sets off to find all the rock people living in Beach City. Steven Universe Season 4 Episode 19 is titled “Tiger Philanthropist.” Steven will be seen trying pro-wrestling in this episode.

Episode 17 (Air Date: February 17): ‘Storm in the Room’- Steven goes into his room in the temple to look for answers. Episode 18 (Air Date: February 24): ‘Rocknaldo’- Ronaldo sets out to find all the rock people living in Beach City! Episode 19 (Air Date: March 3): ‘Tiger Philanthropist’- Steven tries pro wrestling.

Meanwhile, Steven Universe has scored a GLAAD Award nomination. The award recognizes accurate and inclusive depictions of LGBTQ stories. The Rebecca Sugar-created series has been nominated in the Outstanding Comedy Series category. The other nominees in the category are Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Grace and Frankie, Modern Family, One Mississippi, The Real O’Neals, Survivor’s Remorse, Take My Wife, and Transparent.

And Funko, the company that manufactures licensed pop culture toys, has announced that it would be making available more pop figures based on Steven Universe characters, according to Comic Book. Connie, Steven’s mother, Rose Quartz, Lapis, Peridot, and the magical pink lion are set to be launched on the site soon.

More Crystal Gems are coming to Funko Pop! vinyl! Collect Steven’s best friend Connie; Rose Quartz, founder of the Crystal Gems; Lion, the magical pink lion; as well as Peridot and Lapis! Flocked Lion is only available at Hot Topic!

Steven Universe Season 4 Episode 16, titled “The New Crystal Gems,” airs on Friday, February 10 on Cartoon Network.

