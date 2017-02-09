Kylie Jenner Gets Fans Excited Once Again With More Busty Pictures

Kylie Jenner is clearly eager to maintain her reputation on Instagram through constant sexy posts, and she recently added another series of busty pictures.

Kylie posted new raunchy pictures on Instagram in which she shows off her ample and controversial cleavage. She added two steamy hot photos on Tuesday to her collection of busty snaps on the social network. Kylie made sure to show off her boobs as is her usual fashion to keep her fans on their toes. The busty photos are part of her new collection called “Drop That” which is a collaboration with her sister Kendall.

“DropOne @kendallandkylie Coming Soon,” Kylie captioned the Instagram snaps.

DropOne @kendallandkylie Coming Soon A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

Kylie’s chest takes center stage

Kylie has never shied off from showing off her well-endowed cleavage and she made sure that she continued the trend in the latest busty photos. One of the two snaps features the 19-year-old seated outside while clad in a pair of gray joggers with a frill waistband as well as a black corset with the laces on the front side. She also made sure that the corset was tightly tied so that her breasts were almost popping out, once again revealing that glorious cleavage.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seems to be settling with dark hair after trying out a series of different colors last year. Kylie only changed up the posture in the second photo. This time she appeared to be folding up her fists as if she was about to stand up and knock someone out. Her locks also flowed in front of her face, hiding part of it. The photo gave a better glimpse at the gray joggers and the frill styling.

Kendall did not appear in the photo

Kendall did not appear in the two photos despite the fact that the attires are part of their joint collection. She, however, posted a very leggy photo on her own Instagram account and included the same caption that Kylie used. The younger Jenner sister has been successfully marketing products for her own online retail store for a long time. She also has her own makeup kit line and business seems to be going very well for her. The 19-year-old has 85.3 million followers on Instagram and has successfully managed to use those numbers to generate a sizable income.

DropOne @kendallandkylie coming soon A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 7, 2017 at 12:41pm PST

“This is the first collection that features sneakers so we’re both really excited about that. We’re both sneaker girls,” Kendall revealed about their upcoming fashion line.

Kylie usually does her own marketing by posting photos when clad in her own merchandise. She also makes sure to attract the attention of her fans by making sure that they are as seductive as possible. This means that her Instagram snaps often feature her phenomenal curves and she also posts a lot of snaps in which she appears dressed in scanty outfits. However, her snaps have also attracted a lot of controversy.

There have recently been claims that the 19-year-old got a boob job because her breasts have been looking bigger. This comes amid social media backlash against her for parading her body too much on the social platform. She has, however, kept the tradition going despite the negativity.

Kendall has also been quite busy with her modeling career. She is always up and about, making it difficult for her to have some time on the side for to pursue other interests though she tries her best. She was recently unable to join the rest of the Jenner-Kardashian family on their holiday trip to Costa Rica. However, she has also experienced immense success since she made her debut as a Victoria’s Secret Model.

Meanwhile, the latest busty photos of Kylie are teaser snaps for the upcoming Kendall X Kylie clothing line and it marks the first joint venture between the two sisters.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images