Stephen Bear Denies Dating Charlotte Crosby Though She Ticks All Boxes!

Despite being caught in intimate positions a couple of times in the last few weeks, Stephen Bear has denied that he is dating Charlotte Crosby. The two who met while they were filming Just Tattoo Of Us, an MTV show, seemed to hit it off immediately they were paired for their respective roles.

???????? @justtattooofus @stevie_bear A photo posted by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:00am PST

Those who thought the two would make a great couple will, however, be disappointed because Stephen Bear keeps denying that the two are going out. This is despite him saying that she is gorgeous, clever, witty and funny.

Right girl, wrong timing

When pressed as to why they weren’t dating, the 27-year-old Ex On The Beach star said it was timing.

“Charlotte ticks a lot of my boxes – she’s funny, witty, clever, she’s got all the right attributes. But as I’m filming Celebs Go Dating it’s a case of right girl, wrong time. But who knows what will happen in the future,” said the reality TV hunk.

A source who is close to Stephen says the reason he has denied dating Charlotte Crosby is because of contractual obligations!

“They’re really into each other. They were working really long days on set of Just The Tattoo of Us and spending all their time together. They didn’t leave each other’s sides for one second the whole time. The chemistry between Charlotte and Bear is something she hasn’t had with anyone for a long time. It’s way more intense than what she had with Gaz. The thing is, they can’t go full speed because he has to be officially single for Celebs Go Dating. She’s being really cool about him going on the show – she was on the last series and she knows how it works – so they’re really trying to downplay the relationship to everyone around them,”said the source.

Ending the year on a high note

Speculation that the two were dating began in December last year. And then following the posting of an intimate selfie the Geordie Shore star shared with her fans, speculation only went a notch higher. The selfie featured a picture of Charlotte with the hand of a man covering her mouth and a part of her face as she held onto his hand. While the man’s face was not visible, the tattoo on back of his hand gave it away – it was Stephen Bear, unmistakably.

Prior to the social media posts, Charlotte had just broken up with Ash Harrison. The speculation that they were dating seem to have been confirmed when the two went on to share more intimate pictures on Snapchat. But the snaps of them together in bed under the sheets, which had been posted by Stephen, were quickly deleted. Their fans had already taken screen shots, though.

A source has, however, denied the rumors saying the two had just been filming pick up shots for their MTV show and that the producers of Just Tattoo Of Us had booked them into the same hotel where they had dinner and watched TV in each other’s company. The source added that when the racy picture was taken, Charlotte was fully clothed under the sheets. Hmmmm…

His and Hers

The two also shared pictures of them walking a dog while wearing matching his and hers jumpers.

@hisandhersstore these jumpers ???????????? A photo posted by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:12am PST

In the last few days the two have also been captured kissing passionately while out on a lunch date in a London restaurant. And earlier in the month, the two were spotted at an MTV gig where they displayed a lot of PDA without caring who saw them or whether they would be judged.

When the gig ended the two left in the same car. A source who was present at Camden’s Electric ballroom where the gig was being held disclosed that Charlotte was all over Stephen and he didn’t seem to mind. The witness further added that the two looked inseparable during the gig and at one time Stephen grabbed her posterior and she didn’t brush it off.

Happy ending?

But despite Stephen Bear denying that he is dating Charlotte Crosby, there is still hope for her as Stephen, who has confessed that he is planning on having a big wedding in future as well as have a big family, has said he would definitely ask her out once he finishes shooting Celebs Go Dating.

“Course I would – she’s gorgeous,” Stephen admitted to Heat.

<iframe allowfullscreen frameborder=”0″ width=”698″ height=”573″ scrolling=”no” id=”molvideoplayer” title=”MailOnline Embed Player” src=”http://www.dailymail.co.uk/embed/video/1401035.html“></iframe>

[Featured Image by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images