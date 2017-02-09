Lady Gaga’s 260ft Jump At The Super Bowl Was Faked

Lady Gaga’s half-time performance at the Super Bowl on February 5 was undoubtedly epic but even more daring was the 260ft jump which was allegedly faked.

Gaga shocked viewers watching from home as she seemingly jumped from the top of the NRG stadium which was about 260ft high but that part was faked. Or at least it was edited into the live feed. This is because the footage of the pop star jumping into the stadium was pre-recorded. This means viewers watching from home were somewhat duped into thinking that she actually jumped in live at that moment.

Gaga actually jumped but they did it earlier for safety purposes

Lady Gaga might be a lot of things and daring is one of them. Even though the clip was blended into the live feed, it does not discredit that the singer actually jumped from the roof top. She made the actual stunt herself without requiring a stunt double. Fans watched that part from the large screens before the spotlights turned to the pop star as she came down while hanging on wires. She could not jump live because it would have been too dangerous for her especially because of unpredictable weather among other factors.

“Lady Gaga also was on the roof when this was filmed, and from a logistics and creative perspective, it’s a bit hard for her to go from the roof all the way down to the floor of the stadium, “Intel’s general manager Natalie Cheung stated.

Gaga still delivered quite a show

Whether or not the clip was faked, the show went on without a glitch and Gaga did a great job entertaining the crowd. The clip from the stadium’s rooftop starts off with Gaga singing some parts of the songs, “This Land Is Your Land” and “God Bless America.” Her performance was also complemented with a light show in the sky from 300 Intel drones that were synchronized to form the U.S. flag before she went down. The drones were also part of the reason why the clip had to be pre-recorded because the efficiency of the drones depended on the weather. It, therefore, had to be done in advance because the weather was unpredictable so they chose a clear day to do it.

“In February, you don’t know what it will be like during Super Bowl day. We’d hate to plan all this and, if the wind speeds are too high or if it’s raining and the roof is closed, no one can see this spectacular show. So our creative team as well as the Super Bowl creative team felt this would be best to be filmed,” the Intel manager pointed out.

The Intel general manager also pointed out that it would have been difficult for Lady Gaga to go down all the way from the rooftop to the floor of the stadium from a logistics point of view. The pop star also revealed that her little sister Natali came up with the idea of kicking off the show from the rooftop.

Gaga’s jump created a lot of chatter on social media after astonished fans took to Twitter to talk about it. The stunt clearly fooled fans considering that it was done in such a tasteful manner and she pulled it off perfectly. Intel’s officials, however, confirmed to The Washington Post that the clip of Gaga and the roof top was recorded days before she performed live. The rest of Lady Gaga’s performance at the super bowl was as exciting as the 260ft jump and everything went well without a glitch while fans got more than they anticipated.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txXwg712zw4

[Featured Image by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images]