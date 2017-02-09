Press Sec. Sean Spicer Invents Atlanta Terrorist Attack As Job Hangs In Balance

Information that has surfaced since the SNL Sean Spicer/Melissa McCarthy skit is making Spicer look at best misinformed, and at worst, desperate to save his job. In press conferences and media appearances, Spicer has mentioned an Atlanta terrorism massacre that never happened. It doesn’t matter if you are a Democrat or a Republican, there is no record of any act of terrorism, let alone a massacre was committed in Atlanta. For the Trump administration, it is starting to look like Atlanta is for Sean Spicer what Bowling Green is for Kellyanne Conway. A critical part of the job of Press Secretary is to get your facts straight, and Sean Spicer has dropped the ball.

On Saturday Night Live this week, Sean Spicer was played by Melissa McCarthy, and reportedly, that put Spicer back on the radar of President Trump, and not in a good way, says the Inquisitr. Allegedly, Trump believes that Spicer looked weak being played by a woman, and if McCarthy continues to portray Spicer, it doesn’t bode well for his job security. After information was leaked about Trump’s objection to a woman playing a man in his administration, a petition went out calling on Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell to play Trump Senior Advisor Steve Bannon on SNL.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution confirms that there has never been an Islamic terrorist attack in Atlanta in the history of the city, and this has been researched and covered by Atlanta-based journalist, Patricia Murphy. After Kellyanne Conway got egg on her face, suggesting that there was a terrorist massacre in Bowling Green, Kentucky, there has been additional scrutiny on the Trump administration, making it worse that Spicer is now talking about a terror situation in Georgia.

Video clips of Sean Spicer throwing around statistics and including Atlanta over and over again with Boston and San Bernardino have people scratching their heads and saying “huh”?

“I don’t think you have to look any further than the families of the Boston Marathon, in Atlanta, in San Bernardino to ask if we can go further,” Spicer said.

“There’s obviously steps that we can and should be taking, and I think the president is going to continue do to what he can to make sure that this country is as safe as possible.”

CNN confirms that there have been at least three times that Trump Press Secretary Sean Spicer has mentioned an Islamic terror attack that never happened. Atlanta has had attacks, like the bombing at the Atlanta Olympics, but it had nothing to do with Muslims.

The first time Spicer mentioned an Islamic attack in Atlanta was on January 30th on ABC’s This Week, while defending the Trump travel ban.

“What do we say to the family who loses somebody over a terroristic (sic) — to whether it’s Atlanta or San Bernardino or the Boston bomber? Those people, each of whom had gone out to a country and then come back.”

The next day, on MSNBC‘s Morning Joe, Spicer again mentioned Atlanta along with San Bernardino and Boston, while once again defending the Trump travel ban. But then, in a press briefing, Sean Spicer told the press corps about an Islamic terror event in Atlanta that never happened.

“Right, and we’re reviewing the entire process over this period of time to make sure that we do this right. But I don’t think you have to look any further than the families of the Boston Marathon, in Atlanta, in San Bernardino to ask if we can go further.”

Since it has been pointed out to Kellyanne Conway that Bowling Green never had an Islamic terror massacre, she has apologized for misspeaking.

“I regretted it tremendously. I felt really badly about that.”

So far, Sean Spicer has not yet clarified his comments or apologized for getting the city of the “Islamic attack” wrong.

