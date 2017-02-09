Emily Ratajkowski Reveals Easy Life With Boyfriend, Diet And Mexico On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski bombards her Instagram followers with revealing pictures of herself, but she hardly ever posts about her private life. So it was a big surprise for everyone when she showed off her long-term boyfriend Jeff Magid, right after she was done posting about her heavenly time in Mexico.

The Gone Girl actress did not bother to elaborate on what was a picture filled with PDA from top to bottom. Check out the happy couple on her Instagram.

???? A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:07pm PST

The model-turned-actress has been having a fantastic start to 2017. She kicked off the year by frolicking with her friends on the beaches of Mexico, breaking the internet by uploading topless pictures of herself.

Then she went on to wow the crowds at Golden Globes with a rather golden dress herself. Check out her ensemble below!

Golden Globes A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Jan 9, 2017 at 10:46am PST

She also became the March cover girl of InStyle Magazine, talking about how she does not diet to get the body she has (again), her relationship with the public, and how she plans on defeating patriarchy with her own brand of feminism.

ITS HERE! ????So honored to be on the March cover of the incredible NEW *relaunched* @instylemagazine by my truly special friend @laurabrown99 ???????? a million thank yous!!! A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:24am PST

“This is just the body I was given,” she said to InStyle, partly in response to those who criticize her diet-free looks. “The main criticism that I get is, ‘Aren’t you just conforming to a patriarchal standard of beauty? Well, this is just the body I was given. I didn’t do anything to it — it’s just my body. But even if I had altered it, that would be fine too.”

“It’s up to me to choose when and how I want to share my sexuality,” she added. “Of course, a bunch of the headlines were like, ‘Emily complains about nude photos and then posts her own sexy selfie.’ And I was like, ‘That’s exactly my point! The difference is, it’s my decision to post that.'”

It is true that Emily Ratajkowski has always given herself license to post about herself however she wants to. She even included an almost nude picture of herself in the Christmas card she sent to her boyfriend.

“I took these photos over the course of the year on my phone and a disposable camera in spaces that are important to me,” she said to Vogue. “I’ve always been interested in the power of place and the idea of home and how it affects identity. These are sort of self-portraits in that way. They’re related to a series of collages I started in college around the same themes and aesthetics.”

Despite the fact that she constantly puts herself in the glare of the public’s eyes, she has been able to sustain a long-term (and often long-distance) relationship with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. While they do not appear on red carpet events together, they are often seen in each other’s company on the days off in Los Angeles.

“The model stepped out in West Hollywood, Calif. on Monday night for a dinner out with her boyfriend, Jeff Magid, in what might be her sexiest look yet,” reports InStyle Magazine. “The 25-year-old model, whose love of crop tops is well documented, kept her insanely toned abs hidden, this time showing off her cleavage in a plunging black Nookie minidress […] With Ratajkowski frequently flying to N.Y.C. for work, this longtime couple fits in a night of romance at every chance they can get.”

In fact, Emily has expressed before that she loves to keep it low-key, even her diet regimen.

“I don’t go out that much—usually it’s just dinner,” she said to Into the Gloss. “I think in New York there’s a much better bar scene, but here [in Los Angeles], you just end up taking a really long time at dinner. [Laughs] If I’m going downtown, I’ll go to Bestia, and then we’ll get an after-dinner drink at Cole’s, which has a little speakeasy in the back.”

For someone who loves to post pictures of herself dressed up and ready to go, it sounds like, at heart, Emily really enjoys taking it easy with her boyfriend.

“I love having a glass of wine and taking my time to do it—that’s really fun for me,” she said.

Do you think her boyfriend Jeff Magid will start to come into the limelight as they develop their relationship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]