Jamie Otis Speaks Out On Why They Chose To Get Pregnant Soon After Miscarriage

Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner of Married at First Sight recently had a miscarriage, and the couple has now revealed that Jamie is pregnant once again. A few people think that they might have rushed getting pregnant, but Jamie is totally okay with their decision. People shared that Jamie is revealing why they decided to get pregnant right away and how things are going for her.

Jamie was four months into her pregnancy when she lost her son Johnathan. She has been very open with the fans about what happened and how it affected her. Jamie actually learned that she was pregnant on the day that was supposed to be the due date for her first baby. She is really excited about the pregnancy and is just 11 weeks along. Jamie shared why they started trying once again.

“Immediately, I felt very empty. It was just strange. One morning I wake up and the baby’s just not there anymore. For me, I wanted it back immediately. So we started trying immediately. I think ultimately, I felt very lonely. And I shouldn’t have because I had an amazing family — my husband’s so supportive. But I felt so alone.”

Jamie and Doug could not be more excited about their baby on the way. Jamie Otis did have a hard time after she lost her baby, though. She spoke out on her blog and wanted everyone to know it is okay to feel that way and to talk about it.

“You can’t talk about this. It’s so uncomfortable to bring up, even if it’s your friend. It’s very awkward — it’s a tense moment to talk about! So I would write and I would blog and these women from all over would say, ‘Oh I never had the chance to talk about my loss before because it’s so uncomfortable.’ I just wanted to reach out on their behalf — to speak on their behalf. This should be something we’re allowed to talk about. Why do women have to hold this in and not talk about this?”

Jamie Otis was actually glad that people knew she was pregnant and she had an outpouring of love after she lost her baby. Jamie knows that women who haven’t told anyone they are pregnant yet and then lose their baby are really lonely. She was really glad that wasn’t the case for her. Doug teased that he is always up for practicing to have babies, so they went right back to trying right away. They are a little worried they could lose the baby again, but hopefully, that isn’t the case.

People shared that Jamie is already showing off her baby bump at just eleven weeks. Jamie actually feels like now she just looks super bloated and not actually pregnant.

Jamie Otis actually gave Doug a picture in a frame along with a little saying to tell him that they had a baby on the way. It said, “Dear Daddy, my big brother Johnny told me today was the day he was due to be with you and mommy. He wasn’t able to be here, so he sent me instead. He doesn’t want you to be sad during the holidays without him; instead be happy because he gave me to you! I can’t wait to meet you in August. Love, baby Hehner.”

Do you feel like Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner got pregnant too fast after their miscarriage? Do you think this couple has what it takes to make it last?

[Featured Image By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for FYI Network]