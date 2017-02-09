PS Vita Port Of ‘Ys Origin’ Delayed But New Trailer Shows Off Battle System

Fans of the Ys Series, a popular top-down real-time action JRPG, got their first look at the upcoming title Ys Origins in action in a new trailer. Unfortunately for fans of the series who are looking forward to the Sony Playstation Vita release, it will be delayed by three months.

According to a written article by Playstation Universe, it reports that DotEmu, a video game company that specializes in the modern release in beloved retro games on PC, mobile, and consoles, released a new trailer for the re-release ofYs Origins, as shown in the featured video on top of this article. The game is technically one of the newer titles in the series as it came out about a decade ago. Take note that the Ys Series initiated almost four decades ago in 1987 with Ys I: Ancient Ys Vanished (which was updated and re-released for the Sony PSP handheld system).

Ys Origins utilizes the same third-person angled/top-down view and real-time action seen in previous titles in the Ys Series, but what makes it unique is the fact Adol Christin, the protagonist of the Ys Series, is not even in this game. Instead, players will take on the role of two main characters, Yunica Tovah and Hugo Fact. There is a third character after the other two are cleared known as “The Claw” too.

Sadly, fans of the Ys Series who want to play it on the PS Vita will have to wait. Jessica Iragne, the communications and marketing manager at DotEmu, provided a statement on why they have to delay the PS Vita port by about three months, as reported by a written article by Playstation Lifestyle.

“We’re going to invest more time on this version to give you the most enjoyable experience. That’s why we’ve decided to change the release date of the PS Vita version to May 30… thanks for your patience – the game is coming soon! We’re 100 percent focused on it.”

Related Articles by The Inquisitr

Pertaining to Sony gaming consoles more so the handhelds, Ys Origin is the sixth game (technically seventh) game in the Ys Series to be remade. Originally, Ys VI: The Ark of Napishtim was released on both the Playstation 2 and PSP. However, the series got a major overhaul with a new publisher, Xseed Games, through Ys Seven on the PSP. Since then, Xseed Games (which is now known as Marvelous) have partnered with Nihon Falcom, the developer of the Ys Series, to re-release Ys III: The Oath of Felghana, Ys I & II (collection of the first two games on the PSP), and Ys: Memories of Celceta (a remake of Ys IV: Mask of the Sun and Ys IV: The Dawn of Ys) in which the latter is the first Ys title for the PS Vita.

Ys Origin will be the first title in which DotEmu will have a hand in its release. The Playstation 4 version will be available on February 21. As for the Playstation Vita version, it will be available on May 30.

[Featured Image by Nihon Falcom/Marvelous]