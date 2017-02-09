Is Eminem Really Dead? Conspiracy Theory Claims Rapper Actually Died In 2007

Is Eminem really dead, replaced by a clone who has taken his place for the last 13 years?

It may sound like the plot of a 1950s science fiction movie, but this is an actual conspiracy theory spreading across the internet in recent weeks — one that has a growing number of believers. Started by a series of fringe conspiracy theorist blogs, the idea that Eminem is really dead has hit the mainstream in recent days, with a number of posts on social media showing evidence of the rapper’s alleged death.

According to the theory, the real Slim Shady died in a car crash in June 2007, the Daily Star reported. The person who has replaced Eminem after his alleged death is either a look-alike or some kind of clone, the theory claims.

“Trying to justify the bizarre theory, the clip states how the rapper’s appearance has changed in recent years,” the Daily Star noted.

“In fact they even allege his ear bone structure has altered.”

Though it’s just starting to go viral now, the theory that Eminem is really dead has actually been around quite a while. The blog The Lowdown covered it back in 2015, and there have been YouTube videos floating around on the topic for close to three years.

The theory focuses mostly on perceived differences in Eminem’s appearances, noting a change in his facial structure. Others claim that the rapper has actually hinted about the change in his lyrics, including the 2014 tracks “Cinderella Man.”

“That boy’s hot enough to melt hell, burn Satan too/ Fry his a** and put his ashes back together with glue.” “This game couldn’t afford to lose him/ how about you?”

The details on the Eminem death hoax story can vary depending on the source. Some place his alleged fatal car crash in 2007, while others claim it was 2005. The reason for Eminem’s death and the rationale for introducing a clone changes from story to story as well, though there is one generally accepted group behind the plot — the Illuminati.

The theory doesn’t really address how the Eminem clone managed to sound the as the real Marshall Mathers, as his distinctive rapping style would be hard to copy.

The idea that Eminem is really dead is not the first time a musician has been at the center of a bizarre conspiracy theory. A similar story popped up about punk/pop singer Avril Lavigne, claiming that the Canadian songstress had really died more than a decade ago and was replaced by a clone.

The story was brought to the forefront in 2015 by BuzzFeed’s Ryan Broderick, who wrote a report about the bizarre theory.

The Avril Lavigne theory originated at a blog called Avril Esté Morta, claiming that Avril took her own life in 2002 at the height of her fame and was then replaced by a look-alike. The blog was actually written to just how easily a conspiracy theory could be invented and go on to fool readers, but the report only threw this point in at the very end and was written in Spanish, so most readers apparently missed it. Instead, the Avril Lavigne death theory took hold on the internet, proving the very point of the article.

There are some who suggest that the theory Eminem is really dead may have a simple explanation as well. While proponents of this theory point to differences in his facial structure as alleged evidence that the rapper was dead and replaced by a clone, many commenters have pointed to a much more simple and likely explanation — plastic surgery.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]