Was The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Date Just Accidentally Leaked?

For fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the wait for the Season 7 premiere date announcement might finally be over. Eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that the IMDb page for Game of Thrones had been updated to include important information about Season 7. The information was quickly wiped from the site, but not before fans could grab a few screen captures.

According to Metro, IMDb had the Season 7 premiere date for Game of Thrones listed as June 25, 2017. A screen capture was saved before the site removed the premiere date. It is unclear yet if this date is accurate or not. IMDb can be an excellent source for information in regard to television programs. However, anyone can update information via their website, so it is entirely possible that this date is incorrect and posted by someone merely trying to stir up excitement among Game of Thrones fans.

[NEWS] Season 7 episodes 1 of #GameofThrones has been added to IMDb and is set to air june 25th, 2017. pic.twitter.com/RjJFiOQmgT — GoT Source (@GoTsources) January 21, 2017

Normally Game of Thrones premieres each season in April. However, now that winter has finally arrived in Westeros, filming during the colder months on location has put the Season 7 premiere back. Time confirmed that Season 7 of Game of Thrones will also have a shortened episode list, with only seven episodes planned instead of the normal 10 episodes per season. Season 8, being the final season, will conclude with just six episodes. For fans, that means there is a mere 15 hours left of Game of Thrones to enjoy.

Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss also confirmed that Season 7 will air a “little bit later” than previous seasons. If June 25 is correct, then this would certainly ring true with their comment, June being only two months over the normal premiere date. The statement confirming this was released by HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys.

“Now that winter has arrived on Game of Thrones, executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss felt that the storylines of the next season would be better served by starting production a little later than usual, when the weather is changing. Instead of the show’s traditional spring debut, we’re moving the debut to summer to accommodate the shooting schedule.”

Fans suggested, however, that perhaps with three less episodes, Game of Thrones could still make up for lost time in regard to premiering Season 7 in a timely manner. Iain Glen (who plays Ser Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones), told Radio Times this wasn’t the case, citing the fact that Season 7 will be more extravagant than previous seasons.

“They are taking the length of time it takes to shoot 10 episodes to shoot just seven this year, and six next year. There are 15 more hours left in Thrones as we understand it, but that may change, but that’s as far as we know. I think the scale and size of the set pieces, the world that is being created it’s just getting more and more extraordinary and they feel they need that time to shoot seven hours as opposed to 10.”

Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys in Game of Thrones, confirmed via her Instagram account that filming for Season 7 is wrapping up. Clarke stated she had only one day left of filming. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean everyone is finishing up on set just yet.

That feeling when at last you're a day away from wrapping season 7. I BELIEVE THIS ONES GONNA BE A MIND BLOWER…???????? #itakemyjobseriouslyiSWEAR… A video posted by @emilia_clarke on Feb 3, 2017 at 5:49am PST

But, if filming for Season 7 is winding up, it is possible post-production could be finalized before June 25, if the start date revealed on IMDb is actually correct.

As yet, though, it seems fans will just have to wait a little longer for the official announcement in regard to the Season 7 premiere date of Game of Thrones.

When do you think Season 7 of Game of Thrones will premiere? What do you think will happen in Season 7? Share your thoughts and theories by commenting below.

Game of Thrones will return to HBO with a shortened Season 7 in 2017.

[Featured Image by HBO]