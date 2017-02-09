Luci Christian Cast In ‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?’

We now know who will be voicing Hestia in the English dub cast of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Luci Christian, a well-known American voice actress and ADR script writer for Funimation and Seraphim Digital/Sentai Filmworks, will take on the role.

According to a written article by the Anime News Network, Sentai Filmworks announced with a video on Wednesday, February 8, that Luci Christian will voice Hestia in the English dub of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? which is also known as Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru no Daro ka?. Christian will be joined by Bryson Baugus who will voice Bell Cranel.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is a series based off the light novels created by Fujino Omori. It aired from April to June in 2015. Crunchyroll simultaneously streamed the series as it aired in Japan. Later on, Yen Press started to publish the light novels for a North American audience back in 2014 and the following synopsis describes what Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? is all about.

“In Orario, fearless adventurers band together in search of fame and fortune within the monstrous underground labyrinth known as Dungeon. “But while riches and renown are incentive enough for most, Bell Cranel, would-be hero extraordinaire, has bigger plans. “He wants to pick up girls. “Is it wrong to face the perils of Dungeon alone, in a single-member guild blessed by a failed goddess? Maybe. Is it wrong to dream of playing hero to hapless maidens in Dungeon? Maybe not. After one misguided adventure, Bell quickly discovers that anything can happen in the labyrinth–even chance encounters with beautiful women. The only problem? He’s the one who winds up the damsel in distress!!”

Hestia is in good hands when it comes to Luci Christian providing her an English voice in the English dub of Is it Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? For starters, she has almost two decades of experience in voice acting for anime series and films starting with her first role as Colleena in Those Who Hunt Elves. Since then, she’s provided her voice in numerous popular animes including Full Metal Panic!, Fullmetal Alchemist, Orphen, D.N.Angel, Burst Angel, Xenosaga: The Animation, Appleseed, Appleseed Ex Machina, School Rumble, xxxHolic, and One Piece.

As mentioned earlier, Luci Christian is also an ADR script writer at Funimation and Seraphim Digital/Sentai Filmworks which means she has many years writing the English dub lines for English dub actors for many of these animes. It takes a lot of time, patience, and experience to create mono and dialogue that is intriguing for anime fans especially when it comes to incorporating emotion and making sure the voice matches the mouth movements.

Sentai Filmworks will release the series on Blu-Ray and DVD on March 28. There will also be a limited edition Blu-Ray/DVD combo pack too which includes a poster, booklet, ribbon, hardcover grimoire, static clings, and lenticular card.

[Featured Image by Sentai Filmworks]