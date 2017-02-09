WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania 33’ Championship Winner Odds & Surprise Appearances

The WWE rumors continue on the building up to WrestleMania 33 as there are some interesting possible spoilers with regard to who will be holding one of the WWE’s championship belts at the end of the pay-per-view. In addition, odds for possible surprise appearances by WWE superstars have been released, showing that at least one individual who is rumored to not be a part of the big event could end up making an impact. Here’s a look at the latest WWE rumors and possible spoilers for WrestleMania 33.

In recent WWE rumors and spoilers discussed here at the Inquisitr, the two upcoming “brand-exclusive” pay-per-view championship matches were mentioned. The odds for the winners of those two championship matches seem to indicate spoilers as to who will be Raw and SmackDown Live‘s major champions heading into WrestleMania 33. There are new odds showing which three champions are expected to be when the bigger pay-per-view ends in Orlando, Florida, this April. Will these odds for favorites give way to who the match winners at Mania will be?

Odds for who will be the WWE Universal Champion and WWE World Heavyweight Champion have now been out for over a week. However, as WWE Leaks reported on Wednesday, odds for who the United States Champion will be once WrestleMania ends were just made available. For those fans who want to avoid spoilers, it may be best to avoid reading on. Otherwise, here’s some information on three possible new champions when the big pay-per-view in Orlando has concluded in early April.

The favorite to leave as Universal Champion continues to be Brock Lesnar, while Randy Orton is favorite to leave as World Heavyweight Title. One superstar, in particular, is also leading all possible contenders right now for Chris Jericho’s United States title. The odds favor Kevin Owens, who currently holds the Universal Championship, to leave WrestleMania with the U.S. Championship, a title he has held during his time on the main roster.

That would seem to continue the speculation that “best friends” Jericho and Owens will have a one-on-one matchup at the pay-per-view, although it won’t be for the Universal title. Jericho is second on the betting odds to leave as U.S. champ at 15 to 8, followed by Sami Zayn at 3 to 1. Is it possible WWE could make a Triple Threat match for the title? Roman Reigns is a 10 to 1 favorite followed by Finn Balor. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, Rusev, and Hulk Hogan are also on the list, with Hogan clearly being the biggest longshot to leave WrestleMania with the title.

The Paddy Power betting odds also have a WWE WrestleMania 33 special for an in-ring appearance. Right now, there are just seven names on that list, all of whom seem like possibilities. At the top are Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose with 1 to 10 odds. Ambrose’s inclusion seems strange, as one would expect he’ll be a part of this pay-per-view just based on his current situation. Ambrose is one of the top stars on the SmackDown Live roster, is holding the Intercontinental title, and will be competing in Sunday’s Elimination Chamber.

Rollins is also a strong choice, just based on him getting attacked by Samoa Joe on WWE Raw, leading to him possibly missing WrestleMania. That all depends on whether the reports that Rollins could still compete at Mania hold up. So far, Rollin’s injury this time around isn’t as severe as the previous one that had him out of action for months. If Rollins doesn’t have a match, and any other scheduled matches take place involving Samoa Joe or Triple H, that makes Rollins a strong pick to appear at Mania and get involved in getting his retribution for the attack where he was injured.

The names on the possible appearance list get more interesting, though. Hulk Hogan is a 1 to 3 favorite to appear at the WWE event in his home state of Florida. UFC star Ronda Rousey has 3 to 1 odds, while her male counterpart Conor McGregor has 5 to 1 odds. Rounding out the list are Rey Mysterio at 8 to 1 and Kenny Omega at 10 to 1. Mystery and Omega were both rumored as possible surprise entrants in this year’s Royal Rumble, so it’s not too surprising to see them also a part of potential superstars who might show up on “the grandest stage of them all.”

While Seth Rollins would certainly get plenty of cheers for a run-in, two other stars would probably generate way more buzz if they showed up in surprise fashion. Rey Mysterio is a longtime fan favorite and would get the sort of pop WWE loves. However, it would be extremely interesting if WWE manages to land MMA star Conor McGregor in time for the event, as that is certainly the type of appearance that would get plenty of publicity across different media channels. In addition, having Hulk Hogan finally make his return to the WWE would be a major event that would give fans watching Mania goosebumps once his “Real American” theme music hits.

WWE fans, do you expect that Kevin Owens will leave WrestleMania as the United States Champion? Also, which superstar do you most want to see show up at WrestleMania 33?

[Featured Image by WWE]