Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Live Stream: Islamabad United Vs. Zalmi

The second season of the Pakistan Super League, the first T20 franchise cricket tournament of 2017, kicks off Thursday with a showdown pitting last season’s champions Islamabad United against their 2016 semifinal opponents, Peshawar Zalmi, a match that will live stream from Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

For full information on how to live stream the 2017 PSL opener, see the streaming links below on this page.

As in the inaugural season of the PSL, all the group stage matches will be played in the UAE. But in a controversial and risky departure, the PSL Championship Final will be contested in Pakistan itself, where world class cricket has rarely been played since a deadly 2009 terrorist attack on a bus carrying the Sri Lanka national team to a Test match in Lahore.

The Pakistan government has said that for the March 5 championship match, it guarantees an extreme level of security normally reserved for visiting heads of state.

“The transportation of the cricket players from hotel to stadium to hotel will be in bullet-proof buses escorted by heavy police contingents,” Pakistan Cricket Board spokesperson Raza Rashid said this week.

However, the PSL opener will be played in the relatively tranquil surroundings of the UAE, where the inaugural PSL competition was able to emerge with an impressive $2.6 million profit.

Islamabad United, captained by Pakistan great Misbah-ul-Haq, begins its title defense against Peshawar Zalmi. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Gulf Standard Time at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday, February 9.

In Pakistan, that start time will be 9 p.m., while in India the match gets underway at 9:30 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, cricket fans can catch the live stream starting at 4 p.m., and in the United States, the PSL opening match action gets rolling at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, 8 a.m. Pacific.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the 2017 Pakistan Super League T20 cricket opening match live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the Islamabad vs. Peshawar clash available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link or this link via YouTube. Note once again that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will not be viewable by fans accessing the internet outside of Pakistan.

Fans in the UAE, Middle East, and North Africa Can Also Watch a Live Stream

The Dubai-based Orbit Showtime Network, OSN, covers the Middle East and North Africa and offers a free live stream of the PSL opening match without login credentials by clicking on this link. But the OSN stream is not available outside of the Middle East and North Africa regions.

How to Stream the Pakistan Super League Around the World

The Cricket Gateway site is the officially licensed home of the PSL live stream in 2017 and can be accessed from anywhere in the world by clicking on this link. However, the Cricket Gateway stream can be accessed only by paying a small fee — equivalent to $9.99 in United States currency. The fee covers all matches throughout the 2017 PSL season, however, including what promises to be the dramatic final played in Lahore, Pakistan.

To watch a live stream on mobile devices, download the Cricket Gateway app.

While Islamabad United is captained by Misbah, their opponent in the 2017 PSL opening match, Peshawar Zalmi, has undergone a change of captaincy. After making some controversial captaincy decisions in last year’s semifinal match, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi has been relieved and former West Indies Skipper Darren Sammy takes over the helm as Peshawar look to improve on last year’s third-place finish.

Here are the rosters for Islamabad and Peshawar, who will square off in the 2017 PSL opener on Thursday. Note that for Zalmi, both Shakib al-Hasan and Tamim Iqbal will miss the match, as they will be playing for their country, Bangladesh, in their first-ever Test match in India.

Islamabad United: Misbah-ul- Haq (captain), Shane Watson, Steven Finn (replaces suspended Andre Russell), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Irfan, Samuel Badree, Mohammad Sami, Khalid Latif, Brad Haddin, Sam Billings, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Dwayne Smith, Ben Duckkett, Shadab Khan, Zohaib Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Imran Khalid, Asif Ali, Rumman Raees, Syed Muzammil Shah.

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Shahid Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, Eoin Morgan, Wahab Riaz, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Kamran Akmal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Harris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Asghar, Marlon Samuels, Andre Fletcher, Khushdil Shah, Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Imran Khan Jr., Junaid Khan, M. Irfan Khan.

