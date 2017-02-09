Did Daisy Ridley Release ‘Last Jedi’ Secrets To Dame Judi Dench?

In his tireless effort to discover Star Wars secrets, Josh Gad has employed the help of one of the (arguably) most talented actresses of our time: Dame Judi Dench.

Gad is currently filming Agatha Christie’s Murder On the Orient Express with the one and only Daisy Ridley. While filming a separate project may seem like a refuge for the actress — who is, probably, asked questions constantly regarding Star Wars: The Last Jedi — it is not as much of a safe haven as she may have hoped for.

@Kuraacker 11. Daisy Ridley

– her positive and strong messages give me confidence about myself

– stop bashing her because of star wars 7 pic.twitter.com/OTjgbdSKIf — where is my mind (@Kuraacker) January 28, 2017

And that is because Josh Gad is there to always remind her of her place in the Star Wars legacy. As Polygon noted, the two are a dangerous combination when it comes to this issue.

“Gad is a nerd. Ridley is the lead of the third Star Wars trilogy.”

One great burden — amidst the many blessings — of being a major actor in a Star Wars film is that you must bear the weight of secrecy and fans’ suspense. Daisy likely enjoys their excitement when it consists merely of Twitter users buzzing among themselves. But when the questions are literally brought to her on set, it’s another thing.

“Ridley did not fall for it and has since continued to fight off his questions, so Gad had to bring out the big guns,” ABC reported.

This time Gad enlisted help. And who else to help interrogate a fellow actor (in the kindest way possible, of course) than Dame Judi Dench. Many Instagram followers loved that Dench was brought on, since, as they said, M (referencing Judi’s role in 007) was the best person for the job. Not only that, but she is a revered figure in the acting community — someone who would take the job seriously and likely get some response or reaction from Daisy.

And she succeeded. Or, at least, she succeeded in cracking Ridley just a bit more than Josh could.

Daisy with the full cast of murder on the orient express 2017, news: Daisy and the cast finished filming pic.twitter.com/uSKj3Seu0q — daisy jazz issobel (@AdoringRidley) February 1, 2017

In the video, Daisy walks into Gad’s trailer and immediately turns cautious, saying that she is “not answering any […] Star Wars questions.”

Josh quickly responds that, no, she will not be answering his questions — she will, instead, be answering Dench’s. Immediately, the tone of the room becomes stiff and serious. Judi Dench quickly and concisely asked various questions as Daisy calmly keeps eye contact.

“Are you being tested for midichlorians? Is Snoke Palpatine? Are you the ‘Last Jedi’? What’s the deal with Reylo?”

Of course, Daisy remains completely quiet, a tinge of a smile playing at the corners of her mouth. So, finally, Judi Dench asks one final question.

“Why don’t you answer my d*** questions?”

Daisy glances at Josh, holds back a grin, and once again faces Dench. Ridley only says one word.

“Okay.”

Now, we know that Daisy surely didn’t reveal any information about The Last Jedi. But with this end to the video, we must ask: what did she say next?

While, no, Daisy Ridley didn’t technically give anything away to the public, is she beginning to crack?

‪I enlisted help today in my quest to get the truth from #DaisyRidley #LastJedi #DontRunFromYourFateDaisy #DameJediKnight‬ A video posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:04am PST

As the Inquisitr reported, just a couple of weeks ago Josh Gad posted a video on Instagram in which he invited her to his trailer “under false pretenses.” This was his first official bombardment of Ridley (as far as we know). She stood firm, however, and even began scolding him toward the end.

Will Daisy stay strong? After all, the December premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is a long way off and people are pretty persistent in their search for clues.

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi A video posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:46am PST

[Featured Image by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP Images]