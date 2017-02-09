UFC 208: Germaine de Randamie Says She ‘Knocked Out Guy Who Had 40lbs On Her’

Germaine de Randamie, one of the MMA contenders fighting for the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship, says she has the credentials to be a contender. To enforce said credentials, “The Iron Lady” claims she “knocked out a guy who had 40 pounds on her.”

According to a written article by MMA Junkie, Germaine de Randamie says people who question whether she deserves a shot at the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship don’t know her history. During an interview with the website, she brought up one of her past fights when she knocked out a man who was 40 pounds over her.

“A lot of people don’t know my credentials in kickboxing. I’ve fought the best, the top of the top, the best female fighters in the world – in three weight divisions. I fought a man who had 40 pounds over me, and I knocked him out.”

It may sound like Germaine de Randamie’s claim might be something out of a fairy tale, but footage of the barely sanctioned fight was made available online and can be seen above. As seen in it, Randamie takes on Tom Waes in a boxing match. At one point, it looks like Waes has the upper hand as he has Randamie upon the ropes. He continues to pound away hoping to score a knockout victory. Randamie, however, had other plans as she fought off the ropes and knocked out Waes in the process.

Right now, Germaine de Randamie has an official MMA record of six wins, three losses, and no ties. She was victorious in her last fight when she took on Anna Elmose at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Arlovski back in May of last year. She scored a TKO victory with a knee to the body just 3:46 into the first round. Prior to that, Randamie also won her fight against Larissa Pacheco at UFC 185: Pettis vs. dos Anjos. She also scored a TKO victory with punches 2:02 into the second round.

However, Germaine de Randamie does have one fail mark pertaining to her career in UFC. She was obliterated by Amanda Nunes, who is the current UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, in the first round of their fight at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3. She fell to a TKO when “The Lioness” connected with numerous elbows.

Though Germaine de Randamie is 6-3-0 in MMA, she is perfect in kickboxing with 37 straight wins, 14 by knockout. She will need all of her experience and training if she wants to become the first UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion because she’ll be fighting Holly Holm. Many remember “The Preacher’s Daughter” for snapping Ronda Rousey’s undefeated streak but she has suffered two back-to-back losses after defeating “Rowdy” which includes losing the title to Miesha Tate. Besides that, she is also an accomplished boxer with 33 wins and two losses.

We will finally see who will become the first UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion at UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie. It will go down this Saturday, February 11, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

