‘Ladies Of London’ Update: Caroline Fleming’s Father Has Died

Throughout much of Season 3 of Ladies of London, Caroline Fleming’s father, Niels Krabbe Iuel-Brockdorff, fought cancer, but Fleming announced that her father has now passed on. Fleming shared with fans that she was by her father’s side when he died, and even though the last days of his life were painful, he is now at peace.

Caroline Fleming joined the cast of Ladies of London last year, and though she grew up in Denmark, she was a natural fit for the Bravo show. Ladies of London wasn’t Fleming’s first time on television, as she was the star of the Danish show, The Baroness Moves In. Caroline Fleming had been estranged from her father and much of her family after her divorce from Rory Fleming, the nephew of Ian Fleming, the creator of the James Bond franchise.

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and Princess Benedict attended the funeral of Baron Niels luel-Brockdorff (father of Caroline Fleming) pic.twitter.com/NPS0YueL4P — HeavenLM (@HeavenQRF) January 28, 2017

At the time of her father’s death, Ladies of London‘s Caroline Fleming had made peace with her father and much of her family, according to Bravo. Fleming told her fans of her father, Niels Krabbe Iuel-Brockdorff’s passing, and shared a poem on Instagram that she says is helping her with her grief.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

‘Ladies Of London’ Buzz: Is The Show Canceled As Caroline Stanbury…

Meet The New ‘Ladies Of London’ – The Inquisitr

‘Ladies Of London’ Caroline Stanbury Says Goodbye To Series For A…

‘Ladies Of London’ New Cast Member: Meet Caroline Fleming

Caroline wanted to thank fans for all of their kind words and thoughts at this time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your very kind and loving condolences through what has been excruciatingly painful days. We were by my fathers side to the very end and his final journey was beautiful. We take this time now to grieve our enormous loss, my father was a remarkable gentleman and will be missed every day, loved always and forever.”

Caroline Fleming shared her father’s struggle with cancer on Ladies of London with cast member Marissa Hermer, after he had a successful surgery. With her father’s passing, Caroline Fleming has now lost both of her parents.

“Even in deep grief, these two incredible people, who we are thankful for every day, manage to bring smiles to our faces.”

Caroline Fleming's Father Niels Krabbe Iuel-Brockdorff Has Passed Away https://t.co/gpEsSgCsdf sad news — Kathy Fischer (@kathymfish) February 1, 2017

The Daily Mail said that Caroline Fleming, the former host of Denmark’s Next Top Model, was quite guarded when talking about her family on Ladies of London because for years, their relationship was very fragile. Marissa Hermer, also on Ladies of London, had a friendship for years with Caroline’s sister, but Fleming was still concerned about personal things going on in her family.

Fleming’s mother, Margaretha, died when Caroline was in her teens very suddenly. Tumors were found, and shortly afterward, she passed away. On Ladies of London, the cast went up to Denmark to visit Caroline’s family home and got a chance to see her mother’s memorial, which brought Fleming to tears.

“My mother, like Julie Montagu, was another Cinderella story and married into this aristocratic family. But she was a very successful model beforehand,’ Caroline, who pursued modeling herself.”

When Caroline Fleming decided to model, she felt that she had the approval of her mother in some way.

“I felt fine about this decision because I was following my mothers footsteps, although this was most certainly not a ‘career’ of blue stamp approval or my family’s support.”

If you would like to leave condolences for Ladies of London Caroline Fleming and family, you can leave them below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]