‘The OA’ Season 2 Confirmed, But What Does The Braille In The Trailer Mean?

Season 1 of The OA only premiered a short while ago on Netflix and already it has a cult following. Fans were already predicting what would happen in Season 2 even though there had been no official word yet.

Today, Netflix confirmed what viewers had already suspected, with the official announcement The OA would return for Season 2.

Netflix also released the following brief synopsis for Season 2 of The OA.

“Something always survives. Coming: The OA Part II.”

Fans quickly noted that Season 2 of The OA was being referred to as “Part 2” by Netflix. An interview Brit Marling did with Vulture explained that the creators of The OA always saw the program as similar to a series of books.

“We always thought of it almost like books, and there could be many different volumes. In some ways, [part one] is a self-contained story. [The group and the OA’s own story] allows them to face their own moment of crisis at the end.”

While the trailer confirms The OA has been renewed for Season 2, it reveals very little about it. The 16-second trailer reveals a puff of smoke, a line of braille, and a bridge hidden in fog.

The smoke is likely a reference to the smoke infused with drugs used by Dr. Hunter Aloysius “Hap” Percy (Jason Isaacs) in Season 1. This could indicate viewers will see more of what happened to those Hap was experimenting on along with Prairie.

According to the braille alphabet offered by Braille Authority, the letters used in the Season 2 trailer are as follows: S U R V I V E. The final letter is unclear in this alphabet. However, further research shows it as DD. This letter is very similar in form to the singular letter D in the braille alphabet, so it is unclear yet if this is an error or a cleverly disguised plot point for Season 2.

The OA arrived without any fanfare on December 16, 2016. However, viewers quickly tuned in to find out what the letters “OA” meant (spoiler alert: it means “original angel”). They then ended up sticking around and binge-watching all eight episodes. The final episode of Season 1 concluded with Prairie Johnson (know as the OA and played by Brit Marling), being shot by an unknown gunman who seemed intent on a mass-shooting in the school cafeteria before the OA’s group performed all five movements and distracted him. This worked just long enough for the gunman to be tackled and brought down. It was not, however, quick enough to prevent the OA from getting shot. It was unclear in the Season 1 finale whether the OA survived this shooting. It is also unclear where Season 2 of The OA will pick up from.

“The science-fiction, metafictional elements are open-ended so there can be a part two in which we can delve into those spaces,” Marling revealed to Vulture, indicating Season 2 of The OA could head out in any direction.

According to IndieWire, the show’s creators, Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, have not yet started working on Season 2. Although they are excited to be teaming up with Netflix once more.

As yet, no information has been revealed as to when Season 2 of The OA will premiere, or how many episodes will be included.

Season 1 of The OA is currently airing on Netflix. The synopsis is below.

“Prairie Johnson, a missing blind girl, returns to the community she grew up in with her sight restored. Some hail her a miracle, others a dangerous mystery, but Prairie won’t talk about her seven missing years with anyone except four teenage boys whom she tells her story to in order to recruit them for a mission.”

