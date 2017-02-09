Clothing Drop-Off Box Death: Woman Dies When Arm Gets Stuck In Charity Bin

A clothing drop-off death has a Pennsylvania community mourning the loss of a beloved resident. A woman in Mount Carmel died early this week when her arm reportedly got stuck inside a donation bin, according to a New York Post report.

Sources say Judith Permar, 56, was found dead Monday at the site of a clothing box drop-off location. She apparently was standing on a stepping stool when it suddenly gave way.

Tragically, the woman’s arms and wrists were broken and her body was rendered helpless. Police found her lifeless body dangling outside of the drop-off clothing bin, according to Mount Carmel Township Police Chief Brian Hollenbush via telephone.

“She was fishing bags out and the ladder she was standing on gave way and she couldn’t get her hand loose.”

Northumberland County Coroner James F. Kelley said Permar died from a combination of blunt-force trauma and hypothermia.

Police said the woman drove to the clothing drop-off box at or about 2 a.m. on the morning of her death. However, her remains were not found until the next morning at 8:30 a.m., according to reports.

Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene. There are no reports of foul play at this time and it’s unclear if police are still investigating her death. Current reports say the death is accidental.

Chief Hollenbush said when his law enforcement agents arrived on the scene in Natalie, they found bags of clothing and shoes on the ground. Apparently, Permar or someone else prior to her arrival had removed them. Investigators observed a black Hummer sport utility vehicle nearby with the engine still running. They confirmed the vehicle was registered to Permar.

The chief indicated that he knew the deceased. He described her as a “very nice” person.

“It wasn’t something that I would expect to be seeing.”

Hollenbush said that months ago, his department received a call of service to investigate a woman driving in a black Hummer similar to the dead woman’s SUV. Reportedly, the caller said the woman was removing donated clothing from the drop-off box. It’s unclear if the suspect was the victim in the recent death.

Horrific details emerge about woman's death in donation bin https://t.co/KmtJP2wrX1 via @nypost — michael j scott (@um8387899101) February 8, 2017

Condolences from friends were posted on Facebook after family members announced the shocking news of Permar’s death.

“On Sunday morning my Mother passed away,” Angela Minnig posted. “It was very sudden and our family will learn to cope with the loss of such an amazing Wife, Mother, Sister, and Friend. We will be updating everyone on her viewing and wish all who knew her to visit and pay her respects. She was such a fun loving person and we know it would mean the world to her to say ‘See you Again.'”

According to the Legacy website, Permar worked at the Mount Carmel Area School District until she retired. She was a devoted sister, grandmother, and mom who was very active in her community. As an avid animal lover, Permar kept cats as companions and loved frogs.

A funeral service for the woman in the clothing drop-off box death is scheduled on Friday, Feb. 8, 2017, at the noon hour. The Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St. in Mount Carmel is hosting the religious service. Rev. Joan Brown is officiating. After the service, the woman will be interred at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville.

The woman’s odd manner of death left many family members numb about the tragic incident. The victim in the clothing drop-off death leaves behind a spouse, four children, and four grandchildren.

[Featured Image by George Sheldon/Shutterstock]