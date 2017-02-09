Madonna Announces Adoption Of Twin Girls From Malawi Weeks After Denying Rumors

At the end of January, pop icon Madonna roundly denied adoption rumors surrounding twin girls from Malawi. Despite the Malawian government announcing that Madonna had been in the African nation for adoption proceedings, Madge and her people released a statement unequivocally refuting talk that Madonna was setting up another adoption in the impoverished country.

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home. The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

Even so, a Malawian government spokesperson went on the record with a different story. According to her, Madonna had been in the country’s High Court on January 25 for the express purposes of an adoption hearing, with the final word on the matter not being handed down for another one to three weeks.

Now, as People reports, it appears that the Madonna adoption rumors were true, after all. The Material Mom took to Instagram to announce that she had adopted orphaned twin girls from Malawi, the home country of her other two adopted children, 11-year-old David Banda and 11-year-old Mercy James. David and Mercy became part of Madonna’s family via the adoption process back in 2006 and 2009.

In her Instagram post, Madonna welcomed her two new girls to the family, as well as shared a picture of her with her new adopted twin daughters.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. ???????? Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! ????????????????????????????????????????????????✈️✈️????????????????♥️????????♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Madonna’s new twin girls are, according to Malawian judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula, just 4 years old. The representative of the nation of Malawi spoke to the American media on Tuesday, confirming that the new Madonna adoption had been approved by the country’s High Court.

While Madonna was tight-lipped and even completely untruthful with her adoring fans and the public regarding her new adoption, now that it’s a done deal, Madge seems ecstatic to be growing her family. The 58-year-old pop princess has asked for a bit of privacy to enjoy her new daughters and to make their transition to their new life a bit less traumatic on the little ones.

“I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time.”

Madonna and her new twin girls, whose names have not been made public at this time, appear quite comfortable and affectionate in her Instagram post. It is unknown precisely how long Madonna has been working on the adoption process with the twins.

@usweekly she shouldn't be able to adopt anyone ???? — Ariel (@Mermaidx0) February 8, 2017

Dear @Madonna: u have no idea the pain ur causing those poor children u adopted by separating them from their family & country. #adoption — Jessenia Arias (@iamadopted) February 8, 2017

@MwNewsAgency @RebelHeartWorld @Madonna i think that is amazing, to be able to bring love to lives above herself ???????? — Alannah Faye Jones (@LipciousSmile) February 8, 2017

Madonna has a lengthy history with the nation of Malawi, as CNN reports. In addition to adopting her two 11-year-old children from the impoverished country years ago, Madonna has established a charitable organization for the benefit of the country’s millions of orphans. In fact, according to court documents regarding the recent adoption of the 4-year-old twin girls, the court noted her “long standing history with Malawi” as a factor in her adoption approval.

Madonna’s charity, Raising Malawi, has been a critical factor in making lives better for the children of the African nation for over a decade now. At the end of 2016, Madonna raised roughly $7.5 million for her foundation by way of a benefit concert and auction in Miami.

At that event, things turned controversial when Madonna used her platform to bash then-President-elect Donald Trump and even claimed to be “ashamed to be an American” because of the Dakota Access Pipeline debacle. At the Miami benefit, Madonna’s 11-year-old adopted Malawian son took the stage to introduce the mom who changed his life, and he spoke of his privilege when compared to many of the children of Malawi. Young David Banda was adopted as an infant.

“I realize I’m one of the lucky ones.”

In addition to confirming that she’s just adopted twin girls from Malawi, Madonna and Raising Malawi will be building the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care in the nation this year. It will be the first hospital of its kind in the country.

[Featured Image by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images]