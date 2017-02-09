‘Glitch’ Season 2: New On Set Image Reveals Filming Underway In A Hospital

Filming for Season 2 of Glitch is currently underway and the storyline has been kept tightly under wrap. However, an image released on the show’s Facebook page added speculation about what will happen when the Australian drama series returns.

Currently, Season 2 of Glitch is filming on location in Melbourne and regional Victoria, Australia until the end of March. Over the course of filming, Glitch‘s Facebook page has been a source of information in regard to the upcoming season. Recently, a new image was added, showing on set production at a hospital.

It is expected Season 2 will delve further into the lives of those characters that were raised from the dead in Season 1 of Glitch. Considering filming in now underway at a hospital, it seems likely their involvement with Dr. Elishia McKellar (Genevieve O’Reilly) could be further explored. Alternatively, perhaps one of the remaining characters who rose from the dead have ended up in the hospital. If this is the case, could their secret be revealed? Only by tuning into Season 2 of Glitch will reveal the answers.

While it was not revealed which hospital Glitch was being filmed at, they did later confirm to fans that it was not either Bendigo or Kyneton hospital. It was also confirmed Glitch Season 2 would premiere late in 2017.

Glitch originally screened on Australia’s ABC network and then, later, on the worldwide platform, Netflix. It is unclear yet whether Netflix subscribers will have a delay in Season 2 of Glitch or whether ABC plans to issue a joint release of Season 2 with Netflix.

While fans from Australia as well as abroad are eagerly anticipating news about Season 2 of Glitch, there is actually very little to offer.

Mumbrella released the following information about Season 2 of Glitch via a press release from the ABC.

“We left our audience with so many questions at the end of the first series. Season 2 is our chance to answer some of these questions, whilst further exploring the confusing, messy and joyous miracle of being given a second chance at life.”

Along with the recurring cast from Season 1, Rob Collins will Season 2 as a character named Phil. An image for Season 2 of Glitch featuring Rob Collins reveals very little other than he appears to be sitting in a bar, indicating he could be a publican, or, alternatively, he just likes to have a drink. However, the fact he appears to be reaching into his wallet for some money, would suggest he was buying a drink rather than serving it. Some viewers who were excited about the image of the hospital asked the moderators on the Glitch Facebook page if this new character could perhaps be a doctor, however, no definitive official answer was given about Phil and his role in Season 2 of Glitch.

Fans of Glitch are eagerly waiting to see a Season 2 trailer released soon. While this hasn’t happened yet, previous images of on-set production of Season 2 have revealed some information about upcoming episodes of Glitch.

Episode 2 of Season 2 of Glitch will be titled “Two Truths.” This episode is written by Louise Fox. Episode 3 of Season 2 of Glitch is titled “Ashes To Ashes” and is written by Giula Sandler. As yet, there seems to be no official title released for Episode 1 of the Second season, although, it is known that Emma Freeman will be directing the first episode thanks to a tweet released about Season 2 of Glitch.

Glitch stars Patrick Brammall, Rodger Corser, Emma Booth, Emily Barclay, Genevieve O’Reilly, Andrew McFarlane, Daniela Farinacci, Sean Keenan, and Ned Dennehy. Glitch was created by Tony Ayres and Louise Fox.

Season 1 was filmed on location in Mt Alexander and Castlemaine, Australia. Glitch is a collaboration between ABC, Matchbox Pictures (which is a division of NBC Universal International Studios), and in association with Netflix’s original series.

An official release date for Season 2 of Glitch has not yet been made, however, fans can expect the premiere of Season 2 to air later this year.

Season 1 of Glitch on is currently airing worldwide on Netflix.

[Featured Image by ABC]