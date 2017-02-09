Donald Trump’s Fury On Twitter Over Bathrobe Expose

The New York Times has upset Donald Trump again, and Trump has launched an attack on Twitter over a bathrobe expose that the publication has called “Trump and Staff Rethink Tactics After Stumble.” Donald Trump stated that the bathrobe expose was nothing but “total fiction” on his Twitter account.

News Online from Australia has said that the Donald Trump story revolves around his first two weeks in the White House and is full of embarrassing stories, like Trump “ranting” in his bathrobe while his staff struggled to figure out how to switch on the lights in some of the rooms. The sources the New York Times used were anonymous, but are reported to be government officials, insiders and congressional aides.

Besides the fact that Trump’s aides were reported to walk around the cabinet room in the dark as they couldn’t find the light switch, it is also alleged that Donald Trump likes to spend time wearing a bathrobe while he watches television, something he has denied on Twitter.

Donald Trump would never wear a bathrobe. pic.twitter.com/uGo1unhwE6 — John Aravosis (@aravosis) February 7, 2017

“The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources!”

Donald Trump also said that he the New York Times was a “failing” publication. However, the paper has actually increased its subscriptions ten times over from the previous year and 276,000 digital subscriptions were placed in the final three months of 2016.

“The failing @nytimes was forced to apologize to its subscribers for the poor reporting it did on my election win. Now they are worse!”

After Donald Trump posted on Twitter that the bathrobe story was false, press secretary Sean Spicer told the press from Air Force One that the expose actually had numerous inaccuracies. For one thing, Spicer said, he doesn’t think that Trump actually owns a bathrobe.

“I don’t think the president owns a bathrobe; he definitely doesn’t wear one. From top to bottom they made up stories that just don’t exist. And I think that’s unfortunate. That report was so riddled with inaccuracies and lies that they owe the president an apology. There were just literally blatant factual errors and it’s unacceptable to see that kind of reporting or so-called reporting.”

However, despite Sean Spicer’s words and Donald Trump’s Twitter protest, after the New York Times story came out people on social media began posting pictures of Trump wearing a bathrobe.

For once Spicer is right. Trump does not own a bathrobe. @seanspicer pic.twitter.com/lBvl1zytPP — TapTapTap (@TapTheGadfly) February 7, 2017

The full story alleges that Steve Bannon works 16 hour days and does his work in a “darkened, mostly empty West Wing, planning new lines of attack.”

Donald Trump is said to stop working at 6:30 in the evening so that he can “recharge, vent and intermittently use Twitter.” He reportedly enjoys watching television in his bathrobe, even though he says he doesn’t on Twitter, and he enjoys exploring the “unfamiliar surroundings of his new home.”

He is also said to love the Oval Office so much that he gets staff to have as many televised events there as possible. Trump is especially enamored with the gold drapes in the Oval Office, which he has told people were once the property of Franklin D. Roosevelt, even though they were specifically designed for Bill Clinton.

One of the the issues that the New York Times says Trump’s staff are allegedly having to deal with are the doorknobs in the White House. Aides are reported to be continuously testing out doorknobs after different meetings in order to find doors that will lead to exits.

