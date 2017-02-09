Katy Perry Proves She’s ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ With A 2017 Comeback

There were rumors floating around that Katy Perry had retired from the music world and, while she may have been taking a break to bond with boyfriend Orlando Bloom, Perry’s recent antics prove she’s far from retired. In fact, Katy has been very busy in debuting her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” for her fans. If you’re looking for a link to that song, don’t bother. Katy has ensured only her most devoted fans will have first access to the new song. Perry has also taken steps to make sure you have to step away from the computer in order to give it a listen.

“Chained To The Rhythm” Sends Katy Perry Fans On A Scavenger Hunt

As Billboard reports, Katy Perry has come up with the perfect gimmick for promoting her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm,” which has yet to be released. Perry has been busy chaining disco balls to locations across the world and, should a lucky Katy Perry fan come across one of these disco balls, he or she will be among the first to hear the singer’s newest single.

Already, Perry’s fans are sharing videos of themselves coming upon the disco balls and listening to “Chained to the Rhythm” for the very first time. As might be guessed, these aren’t the average disco balls. First, they’re chained to their location, making a play on words with Katy’s new single and also ensuring they remain in place for more music fans to experience. Second, there are headphones attached to these special disco balls, enabling fans to get a quality listen of Perry’s new song.

Okay this is nuts. There's a disco ball at Nathan Phillips Sq PLAYING BRAND NEW @KATYPERRY. Go check it out! #ChainedToTheRhythm pic.twitter.com/ef2nwP0dGO — TJ (@OnAirTJ) February 8, 2017

Chicago, San Francisco, London, and Stockholm are among the cities where Katy’s disco balls have already been found, but that’s not to say there aren’t more out there waiting to be discovered. Katy Perry has added a disco ball map to her website for those eager to see if they can access “Chained to the Rhythm” in their area.

Katy Perry Is Exploring Shoe Fashion To Coincide With Her Music Comeback

Amid promoting “Chained to the Rhythm,” Katy Perry is also planning to perform the upcoming single at this year’s Grammy Awards, but, as People reports, that’s still not enough to keep the singer/songwriter as busy as she likes. Perry is also diving foot first into the world of fashion design with a new line of shoes, under the heading of Katy Perry Collections.

Each shoe style is to be given a catchy name, derived from one of Katy’s many famous friends. One style, named after Hillary Clinton has been dubbed “A Pep in Her Step” and that’s just one style of the 40 in Perry’s collection.

“I’ve been courting this idea for several years,” Ms. Perry says.

“For half my career, people have been asking me when I’m getting into fashion. It’s always been simmering under the surface, but I wanted to do it the right way and be the real creative contributor. This is something that I’ve created from the bottom up.”

Each style is as unique as its name. The Cleo features a Havana-inspired platform shoe with a cigar heel, selling at $159 per pair. The Richie, going for $169, is emblazoned with a giant green dollar sign. There’s also a style with a Rubik’s Cube for a heel.

“There are so many different vibes [in the line] because that’s who I am, and I love so many different things,” says Perry. “They all represent my personality and the many moods and characters I’ve displayed throughout my life and career.”

Katy says her favorite thing about her line of shoes is that they’re so much more than mere footwear. She sees the new shoe line’s unique styles as conversation starters and ways to break the ice in new encounters. This is why Ms. Perry wanted to explore her interest through shoe design.

The latest single from Katy Perry, “Chained to the Rhythm,” will officially be released on Friday, February 10.

