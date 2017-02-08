Brad Pitt Is Reportedly Refusing To Pay Child Support To Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt is reportedly against the idea of paying his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, child support for their six children.

According to a new report, Jolie has requested $100,000 a month in child support from Brad Pitt and he is allegedly not on board with the plan.

“This will pay for all of the kids’ expenses as well as set up a trust fund for each child,” a source told In Touch Weekly magazine, via a report by Yahoo! Be Entertainment on February 8.

The insider claimed that $330,000 of the funds would be set aside every year and put into a trust fund for the children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. The funds would then continue to grow, if Jolie gets her way, up to the designated cap of $6.5 million.

Brad Pitt has “no issue taking care of the kids, but he won’t pay her child support,” the source continued, adding that Pitt doesn’t want his ex-wife in control of the funds and prefers to put the money for their kids directly into their trust.

Although the requested amount of child support seems quite steep, the estranged couple shares six children, all of whom are minors, and they also have incredibly large net worths. As Yahoo! Be Entertainment revealed, Brad Pitt is reportedly worth a whopping $330 million while Angelina Jolie is said to be worth $210 million.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September of last year and requested she be granted full physical custody of the kids. Now, months later, she’s allegedly hoping to have her divorce from Brad Pitt wrapped up in the next 90 days.

After his wife of 2 years filed for divorce, Brad Pitt made a number of appearances around the globe to promote his film Allied, in which he starred alongside Marion Cotillard. As fans may recall, Brad Pitt was romantically linked to Cotillard during filming. However, after filming wrapped and Pitt’s divorce was confirmed, Cotillard denied the rumors on her Instagram page.

Last month, a source claimed that after months of suffering through a bitter divorce and custody battle, which temporarily gave Angelina Jolie full custody of their kids, Brad Pitt was doing better and putting on more weight.

“[Brad Pitt] lost a bunch of weight,” a source revealed to Us Weekly magazine. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals. He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.”

During Brad Pitt’s first couple of appearances after his split from Jolie, many took notice of his thin frame. Now, however, the 53-year-old actor appears to be doing much better as he focuses on his health and fitness with the help of his brother Doug.

“[Brad Pitt]’s doing a ton of cardio and light weights in addition to spinning and even some yoga,” the source explained to Hollywood Life. “When he was living with Angie and the kids there was always loads of snack type foods laying around, and Brad is a sucker for junk food and late night munching. But now he’s living on his own, he has full control over what food is in the house, and all he has is organic, healthy, low calorie stuff.”

“Doug has been a total rock, and he managed to really rally [Brad Pitt]’s spirits following his split from Angie and get him back on track,” the source continued. ‘It’s the best thing to beat the blues, and he’s really taken the advice on board.”

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]