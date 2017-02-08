Chris Evans And Jenny Slate Split – What Really Happened

Captain America star Chris Evans and Jenny Slate (Bob’s Burgers) have become the latest celebrities to call it quits, ending a nine-month romance. As their fans look for clues as to what might have happened to drive Evans and Slate apart, sources close to the former couple are offering their personal insights into what has caused the split, which is as unexpected as it is heartbreaking. Having met on the set of Gifted, a drama due to hit theaters this coming April, Chris and Jenny have been involved through the months since that first meeting, leaving everyone wondering what could have happened to end the love affair.

Chris Evans And Jenny Slate Seemed Destined For Each Other

While working together on Gifted, sources tell People that Evans and Slate found they had an instant connection and bonded so quickly that their chemistry was described as “undeniable” by many who know them personally. Chris and Jenny would spend all day working together on the set of Gifted and follow that up by spending their free time together as well. Getting to know one another off the set helped Evans and Slate bond and it seemed like they were the perfect match, so what happened?

Looking back, it seems unlikely that they would ever split. Even their backgrounds seemed linked with 35-year-old Evans and 34-year-old Slate both having been raised in Massachusetts.

Stepping out together as a couple for the first time Evans joined Slate for the premiere of The Secret Life of Pets, which features Jenny voicing one of the animated characters.

Previously, Slate gushed about her relationship with Chris Evans.

“It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend,” said the Gifted actress.

“We didn’t know each other growing up, but we grew up about a half hour away from each other. We’ve been friends for a while.”

Gifted Stars Chris Evans And Jenny Slate Call It Quits

It might have seemed that Jenny and Chris were in it for the long haul, but, as E! News reports, their romance seems to have run its course. In fact, sources close to the former Gifted couple say that there had been no explosive fight or secret betrayal. Jenny and Chris just chose to end it and the split was as amicable and friendly as any break-up can be, friends to the couple have said.

It seemed that Evans and Slate were as tight as ever, when they rang in the New Year together, but it seems that, even then, the pair was beginning to feel their chemistry diminished. Just a few weeks later, Chris took off to join friend and Captain America: Civil War co-star Jeremy Renner at Super Bowl LI, while Slate stayed home. Jenny’s absence from the trip seems, in hindsight, to have been just one of many warning signs that the relationship was headed for a crash and burn.

Evans may have dropped a clue as to the source of his troubles with Jenny Slate. Very often, a relationship fails, where one partner wants something different than what the other partner needs. Chris previously spoke about what he has been looking for in a relationship and that may have just been more than Slate wants in her life at the moment.

“You get to a point where you want the next thing. You see people who are just so happy and have great kids,” said Chris Evans in a 2015 interview.

“It’s one of those things you’re looking forward to doing. You can’t rush it, but that’s definitely where I’m looking.”

While Evans may have seen much of himself in Slate, suggesting that they are “the same animal,” something did end up driving the pair apart.

