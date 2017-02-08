‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Eleven Returns With A New Look

The official trailer released during Super Bowl for Season 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things revealed that Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) likely survived her encounter with the Demogorgon, Now, Entertainment Weekly has revealed how Eleven will look in Season 2.

Hold on to your Eggos! Your exclusive first look at #StrangerThings season 2 is officially here: https://t.co/VX7a2uOwtP ???? pic.twitter.com/stAY6xGzuC — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 8, 2017

With a mop of curly hair, some fans are pointing out she looks similar to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), suggesting there could be more to the picture than first anticipated. Could there be a plot twist where Eleven is actually related to Dustin? Others suggest Eleven is now bearing a striking resemblance to Will’s mother, Joyce (Winona Ryder). Only by tuning into Season 2 of Stranger Things will reveal if there are any hidden family connections between Eleven and the boys who helped protect her in Season 1.

As Time points out, Season 2 of Stranger Things appears to pick up around Halloween of 1984, several months after the Season 1 finale. A surveillance screen in the Season 2 trailer shows the date October 20, 1984. On the screen is an image of a child in a hospital gown. That could be Eleven, or, alternatively, Will (Noah Schapp), as there has been the suggestion by Time that this image hints Will could “participate in a sinister-looking lab experiment.”

Interesting to note, however, is the fact that this time doesn’t quite match up with the official Season 2 synopsis released by Netflix.

“A year after Will’s return, everything seems back to normal … but a darkness lurks just beneath the surface, threatening all of Hawkins.”

Season 1 of Stranger Things opened up in November of 1983 and concluded sometime prior to Christmas. Considering there was a one-month time jump in the Season 1 finale episode showing events occurring around Christmastime, it can be assumed Will was located towards the end of November. This means, if the official synopsis states Season 2 of Stranger Things will occur “a year after Will’s return,” fans can expect the season to open around late November or early December of 1984. So, could this surveillance image be a flashback then? Once again, viewers will have to wait until the Season 2 premiere of Stranger Things to find out.

For those of you who want to see Stranger Things branch out further with merchandise for Season 2, it seems your prayers have been answered. Canberra Times has reported that Netflix is on the lookout for a Senior Manager for Licensing, Merchandising and Promotion.

“We are pursuing consumer products and associated promotion because we believe it will drive meaningful show awareness/buzz with more tangible, curated ways to interact with our most popular content… We want licensed merchandise to help promote our titles so they become part of the zeitgeist for longer periods of time.”

This means, with Season 2 of Stranger Things, fans can expect to see more licensed items for purchase. Already, Hot Topic Inc. has T-shirts, mugs, key chains, and various other licensed Stranger Things merchandise. While still in an “experimental phase” according to Canberra Times, with the addition of a new Senior Manager, Season 2 of Stranger Things could, potentially, see more merchandise to come.

What do you think will happen in Season 2 of Stranger Things? Let us know by commenting below.

Season 1 of Stranger Things is currently available on Netflix. The synopsis for the show is below. Stranger Things will return to Netflix with Season 2 on October 31, 2017.

“A love letter to the supernatural classics of the ’80s, Stranger Things is the story of a young boy who vanishes into thin air. As friends, family and local police search for answers, they are drawn into an extraordinary mystery involving top-secret government experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one very strange little girl.”

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Cara Buono, Charlie Heaton, and Matthew Modine.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Stringer/Getty Images]