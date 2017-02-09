Todd Chrisley Responds To Gay Rumors, Talks Savannah’s Crash And Paying Taxes

Chrisley Knows Best Season 5 is getting ready to premiere in less than two weeks and naturally, Todd Chrisley is out promoting the return of his USA network show. On Wednesday, Chrisley called in to the Domenick Nati Show, where he talked about his daughter Savannah’s horrific car accident. He also confronted those pesky gay rumors and even opened up about reports that he has been dodging the IRS.

In the interview clip with Todd Chrisley, Domenick Nati asks straight off about Savannah’s really scary car accident last month. He did confirm to Nati that Savannah was not texting and driving as some outlets had been reporting. As proof, Chrisley explained how he even checked the phone records and Savannah’s last text message was to her father 45 minutes before the crash.

Now if you actually watch Chrisley Knows Best, then you know that Todd really was checking phone records because if Savannah had been texting while driving, she would never ever hear the end of it from her dad. Rather than texting while driving, as had been the rumor, Chrisley explained that Savannah was actually reaching down to adjust the floor mat because it had slid up under the pedals. When she looked up, it was already too late and she ended up crashing her car.

Just hanging with my buddy at @chasechrisley home prior to leaving for Houston tomorrow morning , gotta love getting to mess up your kids home like they do ours.. A photo posted by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Feb 4, 2017 at 9:05pm PST

In addition to setting the record straight on Savannah’s car accident, Todd Chrisley also talked about those pesky gay rumors that keep popping up. When asked if it bothered him that the first thing in the search engines about the reality star was a question about whether he was gay, Chrisley said this:

“In order for it to disappoint me would mean that I don’t agree with someone being gay because I don’t believe that is a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you. So I’m flattered that people think I can get laid on both ends.”

This is the typical Todd Chrisley gay rumor response, for those who haven’t checked out what he has to say about the issue before. He also joked that his wife also is amused by the gay rumors and is flattered that as many men want her husband as women.

Here we go , let's do this Ryman tonight and do it better than ever… A photo posted by Todd Chrisley (@toddchrisley) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

After answering the inquiry about “Is Todd Chrisley Gay?” he also explained his religious beliefs. Todd is a Christian and he said that “as a Christian and a man of faith, his God doesn’t discriminate.”

“I think we as Christians have given ourselves the bad reputation. No sin is greater than the next so I’m not passing judgment on anyone.”

As far as the stories that Todd Chrisley has not been paying his taxes, of course he says that is not true. He also questioned how anyone would know what he pays in taxes since tax returns are not a part of public records. Otherwise, as Chrisley stated, we would be able to just pull up Donald Trump’s tax returns rather than complaining that he won’t release them. Chrisley has been accused of not paying his Georgia state taxes. While Chrisley Knows Best is filmed in Georgia, Chrisley has been a resident of the state of Florida for 15 years. He made it clear that if he doesn’t earn money in Georgia, then he doesn’t pay taxes to Georgia. As far as Florida taxes go, they don’t actually have a state income tax.

“Obviously the federal government likes my tax returns because I pay $750,000 to a million dollars every year.”

As you can see in the Domenick Nati Show interview, Todd Chrisley has definitely not lost any of his spark. Be sure to tune in for Season 5 of Chrisley Knows Best, coming back to USA on February 21, for more from Todd Chrisley and his family.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP Images]