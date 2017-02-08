EasyD: Trump’s ‘Easy D’ Twitter Tweet Causes Plenty Of Jokes And Memes

As seen in the following video, Sean Spicer addressed President Donald Trump’s tweet, which contained the “Easy D” phrase that is currently trending on Twitter without explaining the “Easy D” part. The “Easy D” questioning began when Donald J. Trump tweeted a message about “traffic” on the increase into the U.S. from “certain” areas, while Americans wait for “Easy D!” It isn’t known what areas Mr. Trump was referencing, because when asked about those areas, Spicer was not sure, as seen in the briefing video below from Wednesday, February 8. It isn’t exactly clear what Mr. Trump meant by tweeting “Easy D,” but the presumption is that President Trump may have been writing about an easy defense. Wolf Blitzer interpreted “Easy D” as an easy decision.

“Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!”

However, that’s not what people are presuming “Easy D” stands for on social media, and President Trump is getting a big response in reply to his “Easy D” wording. Whereas some are joking that “Easy D” is Mr. Trump’s new hip hop name, like about rapper Easy E’s long lost brother, others are presuming that the “D” stands for male genitalia.

As reported by Twitter, “Easy D” is currently a top trending Twitter item, with a subtitle explaining that “this is what happens when the president Tweets about ‘EASY D.'”

The “Easy D” tweet followed earlier tweets from Mr. Trump, who blasted Nordstrom on Twitter for dropping Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, as reported by the Inquisitr. Spicer touched on that tweet as well in the briefing, claiming that Nordstrom unfairly punished Ivanka due to disagreements with her father’s political policies. For their part, Nordstrom claimed that they removed Ivanka’s brand due to poor performance, not politics.

Today is the day that @realDonaldTrump probably learned that EASY D means different things to different people. https://t.co/ET9DEoJ54G — Moments UK & Ireland (@UKMoments) February 8, 2017

Meanwhile, the Rogue POTUS Staff on Twitter, which calls itself “the unofficial resistance team inside the White House” in Washington, D.C., claimed that Mr. Trump personally retweeted the Nordstrom tweet via the POTUS Twitter account, a fact that allegedly has top aides angry, according to the Rogue POTUS Staff.

Just to clarify, POTUS retweeted this personally. Even top aides are angry. Theory is that POTUS striking back @ attempts to manage him. https://t.co/sqSRQo8P4W — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) February 8, 2017

In the replies of the above Twitter string, the “Rogue POTUS Staff” delves into certain comments, claiming that Mr. Trump delegates some of his intel briefings, with the Twitter account replying to other topics brought up by some of its nearly 750,000 Twitter followers. Lots of the jokes and quips about “Easy D” have people joking that President Trump’s phone should be taken away, so that Mr. Trump cannot tweet in the heat of the moment. Twitter’s character limit has often forced folks to abbreviate their words and thoughts, whereas sometimes Twitter users — including Mr. Trump — will use numbers, such as “1 of 4” and “2 of 4” to mark an especially long tweet. Perhaps instead of writing “Easy D,” the president should have carried the full thought into a second tweet to avoid confusion.

Donald Trump said the country is waiting for ‘EASY D,’ and, well, yeah https://t.co/pG4bAfDMWs pic.twitter.com/ABTM5eV04x — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) February 8, 2017

Some comments about the “Easy D” wording can be read below.

Susan Jeffery: “Good lord. ‘Easy D.’ NOW will somebody please take the damned phone away from him?” Eric Sizemore: “Have to start calling this guy # EasyD.” Angry Albert: “If I know the internet the way I know the internet he’s about to get a s*** ton of Easy D pix. # Merica “

As seen in the top photo above, President Trump sat at his Oval Office desk in the White House in the wake of Mr. Trump’s meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. Mr. Trump would tweet about what he called a great investment by Intel.

[Featured Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images]