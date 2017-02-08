Migos Calls Fellow Rapper iLoveMakkonnen “Whack” For Coming Out As Gay

The popular rap group Migos has dissed fellow rapper iLoveMakkonnen for coming out as a gay man, saying, “That’s whack, bro.” Bias against homosexuality is not as prevalent as it once was in the rap community, although it clearly still exists.

Rap music was once extremely homophobic as slurs and violence towards gay people were accepted and even encouraged. The culture is not as prejudiced as it once was, but some of the biggest rappers in the game still feel that there is no room for gay people in the rap industry.

Migos, a popular rap trio from Atlanta, commented on Atlanta sing-song rapper iLoveMakkonnen’s coming out.

One member, Quavo, mentioned first that he saw Makonnen’s announcement via Twitter, and he questioned the support he had gotten from fans.

“They supported him?”

“That’s because the world is f***ed up,” another member of the “Bad and Boujee” group, Offset, jumped in.

The third member, Takeoff, cut in and said, “This world is not right.”

Quavo explains that he feels that Makonnen’s homosexuality undermined his credibility as a rapper given the fact that “he first came out talking about trapping and selling Molly, doing all that.”

“We ain’t saying it’s nothing wrong with the gays.”

But nonetheless, Quavo frowned and said, “That’s whack, bro.”

Ironically, Quavo had just been speaking about how much he loved Atlanta’s “diversity” during their interview for Rolling Stone magazine.

Most of the reaction iLoveMakonnen got for admitting that he was gay on Twitter was positive and supportive, according to Stereo Gum.

As a fashion icon, I can't tell u about everybody else's closet, I can only tell u about mine, and it's time I've come out. — American Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours❤ — American Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

Makonnen’s coming out announcement came just a few days after another rapper from Chicago, Taylor Bennett, came out as bisexual.

Migos appeared alongside rapper iLoveMakonnen on his 2015 track, “Whip It (Remix).”

Migos has risen to the top of the charts with their hit single “Bad and Boujee.”

The song’s infamous “raindrop, drop-top” hook has gone viral, getting riffed on Twitter memes and even posters and signs at the nationwide Women’s March.

Migos first arrived on the music scene in 2013 with their song “Bando.”

Their major breakthrough song was “Versace,” and their ode to wearing a lot of Versace was played in clubs all over the world. Drake even hopped on a remix of the song.

