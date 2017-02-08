WWE News: Latest Update On Raw Women’s Title Match At WrestleMania 33

The Women’s Division on WWE Raw has gone through many changes since SummerSlam. Charlotte is still the WWE Raw Women’s champion, but there were a few losses that fell on her record. After losing to Sasha Banks two times on Monday Night Raw for the Raw Women’s title, Charlotte is still undefeated at pay-per-views. In fact, she hasn’t lost a championship defense at a WWE pay-per-view. Even though it isn’t as practical as Undertaker’s streak, it is still very impressive.

While Banks and Charlotte were putting together spectacular matches each week, Bayley and Nia Jax were promoted to the main roster in hopes of bolstering the long-term plans Each woman hasn’t done what many WWE fans were expecting. Bayley has won a couple of big matches, but already lost to Charlotte at the Royal Rumble in a title match. Jax continued to bully Banks and keep her away from the championship.

While the WWE Universe contemplates what they want to see for WrestleMania 33, WWE officials are beginning to finalize plans for the women. Emmalina won’t make a meaningful impact and Paige is trying to recover from her injuries. For WWE Raw‘s sake, the Women’s Division will highlight those four women. Rumors continue to fly about who will face who at the Grandaddy of Them All. They could replicate WrestleMania 32 and have them all wrestle each other for the strap.

There are two legitimate options for WrestleMania that involve all four women logically. One way for WWE Creative to go is a split up the women. Have Bayley feud with Banks, with the former-Raw Women’s champ as the heel. The other option is one that has been tossed around by the WWE Universe, and the probable action taken. According to SEScoops, a huge fatal-four way match is being discussed for the Raw Women’s championship.

“The current plan for the RAW Women’s Championship at Mania is for Charlotte to defend against Sasha, Bayley and Nia Jax in a Fatal 4 Way. The word going around is that Sasha Banks will be going heel in the lead-up to the match”

If those plans are coming to fruition, when will the Banks heel turn take place? In a recent article by the Inquisitr, the timing of it may come at WWE Fast Lane. Bayley and Charlotte are rumored to wrestle again for the Raw Women’s championship. Banks is rumored to interrupt their match and ruin it for Bayley. WWE officials already began testing the waters of their friendship on programming as of late. When Banks was in the training room, she took a shot at the California-native, saying she settles for second place.

The rivalry between Banks and Bayley has been a long time coming on the main roster. Their feud in WWE NXT was one of the best in its short history. The dynamic duo had one of the best matches in WWE history with the Iron Woman match at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Both are friends in real life and have incredible chemistry in the squared circle.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Bayley began to reflect on her one-year wait to be called up to the WWE main roster. For WWE fans, it was frustrating waiting for NXT’s most-popular superstar to get called up. She already deserved it after winning the fans’ adoration week-after-week. In proper Bayley fashion, she recanted that moment with grande respect.

“At first… it sucked. To be honest, it sucked, because I wanted to go. I wanted that so bad. But when I saw them debut I couldn’t feel anything but happiness for them. I was just excited. I was like, ‘OK we’re going in the right direction. It’s another step in the right direction.”

The WWE Universe is appreciative of Bayley and her contributions to WWE Raw and WWE NXT altogether. She will be at her first WrestleMania in April, which will be a memory she’ll never forget.

[Featured Image by WWE]