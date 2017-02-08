Kim Zolciak Under Fire For 4-Year-Old Son Holding Gun, Speaks Out On Her Side

Kim Zolciak is now under fire for her four-year-old son revealing that he has been able to hold a gun before. Kim actually shared the news about it and didn’t see a problem with it at all. ET Online shared about what went down. Kim is now defending herself after people are giving her such a hard time for it. The star has six kids at home.

Kim went to her Snapchat and shared a photo of a questionnaire that her son filled out at school. On it, he was raving about his dad Kroy and said things he liked about his dad. He talked about how Kroy likes steak, plays football and enjoys Sprite. Then at the end, Kash said that his dad “lets me hold his real gun.” The thing is Kim loved it and didn’t see anything wrong with it. A lot of people are really upset that they let their son hold their gun, though.

TMZ shared that Kim Zolciak is speaking out and defending herself. She says that Kash wasn’t holding a loaded gun at all. Kim spoke out saying that Kroy’s Desert Eagle pistol is never loaded when they let Kash hold it. After that, she went on to say that Kash, “is not shooting it, and we have a huge safe that we put the gun in, and in there they are not loaded as well.” They were simply letting their son hold a gun that isn’t loaded and he thought that was pretty cool, but a lot of Kim’s followers do not agree.

E! Online shared that Kim Zolciak also recently had to deal with someone on vacation that didn’t love the way her kids were behaving. Kim was not okay with the person commenting on it. The entire family went on a trip to Turks and Caicos. Kim went to Snapchat to explain how upset she was with what happened.

“This lady on the beach came up to me and said, ‘Could you keep you and your kids quiet? It’s a very quiet peaceful beach.’ B**ch, what?! They’re 4 and 5. We’ve been nothing but respectful. I told her, ‘Well, why are you always sitting next to me? Move your f–king chair to the other end of the beach.'”

That wasn’t all that Kim had to say, though. She went on to share more about it. Here is what she had to say.

“I said, ‘That’s OK, b**ch, because we’re leaving.’ She’s like, ‘I’m not asking you to leave.’ I honestly told her, ‘You might want to f–king loosen up, lady.’ I said, ‘This is a beach that a lot of people pay a lot of money to stay here and enjoy the beach and if you don’t like it, f–king go somewhere else. It’s life.’ So KJ’s trying to be really quiet and respectful, but his feelings are hurt, which makes me really mad.”

Kim Zolciak works really hard to raise her six children. She is never going to stay quiet if someone has something negative to say about her kids. Fans who have seen her on Don’t Be Tardy know what to expect from Kim Zolciak. She has four little children at home and they keep her pretty busy.

Are you shocked to hear that Kim Zolciak lets her son hold a real gun? Do you feel like this is the right decision and that Kim’s excuse explains it? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Don’t Be Tardy when it returns to Bravo.

[Featured Image By Craig Barritt/Getty Images]