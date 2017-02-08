Busy Ivanka Trump Shares Adorable Picture With Son Theodore In White House

Ivanka Trump may be preparing to take a break from many business responsibilities, but that doesn’t mean that she gets to sit at home and drink tea all day. The busy mom is not just that–a mother of three–but also one of her father’s most valued consultants. Ivanka’s life is truly busy, but she often shows her devotion to her children via social media. Even if she is having to take her kids with her on errands, she seems to deeply love spending time with them.

Her youngest, Theodore is only ten months old but already active and engaging. A couple of weeks ago, Ivanka shared a video of Theodore’s first crawl–in the White House, no less.

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend — including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Now, with in increasing amount of her time being spent at the White House, Ivanka will often have her children there with her. Especially young Theodore.

Today, Ivanka posted a picture on Instagram. In the photo, she holds baby Theodore will sitting in one of the many White House halls and takes a phone call. Her caption depicts both her bond to her kids and busy lifestyle.

“Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore.” https://www.instagram.com/p/BQOizUXFU7L/?taken-by=ivankatrump

Ivanka has taken a house in Washington, D.C., along with her family. Their beautiful historic homestead has a lovely colonial air and is just blocks away from the Obama’s new rental. Built in 1923, the 6,870-square-foot house was purchased for $5.5 million–and that was $100,000 less than the asking price, according to Town & Country.

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are a definite power couple in the eyes of the public. The two have often been accused of having some “awkward” beginnings and having a business-like relationships (both of them being workaholics), but they seem to have a very happy and stable relationship. Kushner described their relationship as being well-balanced and Ivanka as a highly devoted mother, Cosmopolitan said.

“I would say she is definitely the CEO of our household, whereas I’m more on the board of directors. We both pick up slack for each other where it’s needed, but she doesn’t want to outsource mothering, so she’s very involved.”

While Ivanka’s Instagram show the first daughter’s loving and motherly nature, her husband, as well friends and family, vouch for her devotion.

Despite her successes within her family, she has not been as popular in the business world lately. With her father triggering arguments and protests, Ivanka Trump’s fashion line has received criticism and has even been discontinued by Nordstrom. The Inquisitr reported on Wednesday that President Trump has openly expressed his ire towards Nordstrom because of their action.

“As seen in the above tweet published on the President Donald J. Trump’s Twitter account, Mr. Trump complained about his daughter Ivanka being treated ‘so unfairly,’ as Mr. Trump put it. President Trump also directly mentioned Nordstrom in his controversial tweet. Going on to write that Ivanka ‘is a great person’ who always pushes him to ‘do the right thing,’ President Trump went on to sign off his tweet with two exclamation points and called the retailer, ‘Terrible!'”

Although she certainly meets was dissension as well as applause, she continues to face every day with confidence and a smile.

New Year's Eve + Last Night of Chanukah A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:22am PST

