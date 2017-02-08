Is Kylie Jenner Quitting ‘KUWTK’ In Lieu Of Her Own Spinoff Series?

Is Kylie Jenner moving on from her role on Keeping Up With the Kardashians?

Although the E! Network has not yet announced any plans to launch a spinoff with any of its Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars, a new report claims Kylie Jenner will soon be featured in her very own show.

“Cameras will follow [Kylie Jenner] around to her glitzy photo shoots and glamorous nights out at LA clubs,” a source revealed to Life & Style magazine on February 8.

Kylie Jenner is 19-years-old, but despite being underage, she’s often seen spending time with her boyfriend, Tyga, and her many celebrity friends, including Jaden Smith, at Hollywood’s hotspots.

While the source claimed that Kylie Jenner’s family might be seen on the allegedly upcoming show, their time will reportedly be limited.

“[Kylie Jenner] doesn’t want her family to steal her thunder,” the source said. “She’s determined to be even bigger than her sister Kim.”

The insider went on to reveal that Kris Jenner was allegedly hoping that her daughter’s potential show would help her continue to make millions as her family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fails to impress when it comes to the series’ ratings.

“Ratings for [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] have dropped, so Kris is hoping Kylie’s show will make her millions,” the insider added. But, “Kylie really wants to be in control.”

Although Kylie Jenner’s potential show remains unconfirmed, her family’s reality show is expected to continue for the next 4 years. As a report confirmed months ago, the family signed a $100 million deal in 2015, which keeps the series on the air for several more seasons.

“You’ll be seeing a lot more of the Kardashian family. This is a huge deal, which will see their involvement with the network and its digital properties expand well into the future,” a source told Page Six at the time.

This isn’t the first time fans are hearing about the idea of a Kylie Jenner spinoff. Rumors have been swirling for years, and just months ago, a source claimed the reality star was hoping to land a new show with her boyfriend, Tyga.

“[Kylie Jenner] is sexing up her image with social media with one main intention: she’s prepping for her own show and firmly believes this is the way to make it happen,” a family insider told Radar Online in October.

According to the report, Kylie Jenner was convinced that a show about her and Tyga would also have “the added bonus of knocking Kim off her pedestal.”

“[Kylie Jenner] insists it’s the logical move and only right, since she has the largest fan following of the family,” the insider continued. “Right now it’s all about persuading her mom,” Kris Jenner, “and the TV bosses, but it’s 99 percent a certainty to happen.”

Kylie Jenner has been dating Tyga publicly for nearly 2 years, but for years leading up to their relationship, they were romantically linked. Following the debut of their relationship, which took place after Jenner turned 18, the couple endured at least a couple of breakups. In late 2015, Kylie Jenner announced she was single after splitting from Tyga for unknown reasons. Then, days later they were back together.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga also broke up last May but got back together one month later. During the couple’s time off, Kylie Jenner dated hip hop artist PartyNextDoor, and Tyga was seen spending time with model Demi Rose Mawby.

To see more of Kylie Jenner and her family, tune in for the Season 13 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians this March on the E! Network.

[Featured Image by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images]